Boys basketball district tournament results from Tuesday.
Boys basketball
HILLCREST 76, BONNEVILLE 34: At Hillcrest, the top-seeded Knights scored 46 points in the first half to set the tone early in the 4A District 6 opener.
Four players finished in double figures, led by Garrett Phippen with 15 points.
Jase Austin finished with 14 points, Isaac Davis with 11 and Talan Taylor with 10.
Bryce Reeser and Briggs Hansen led the Bees with seven points each.
5A District 5-6 tournament
Highland 50, Thunder Ridge 39 OT
Madison 79, Idaho Falls 54
4A District 6 tournament
Shelley 49, Skyline 44
Hillcrest 76, Bonneville 34
3A District 6 tournament
Sugar-Salem 50, Teton 47
2A District 6 tournament
Firth 58, West Jefferson 39
North Fremont 62, Salmon 19
1AD2 District 5-6 tournament
Mackay 41, Leadore 39
Sho-Ban 56, Clark County 26
