Boys basketball district tournament results from Tuesday.

Boys basketball

HILLCREST 76, BONNEVILLE 34: At Hillcrest, the top-seeded Knights scored 46 points in the first half to set the tone early in the 4A District 6 opener.

Four players finished in double figures, led by Garrett Phippen with 15 points.

Jase Austin finished with 14 points, Isaac Davis with 11 and Talan Taylor with 10.

Bryce Reeser and Briggs Hansen led the Bees with seven points each.

5A District 5-6 tournament

Highland 50, Thunder Ridge 39 OT

Madison 79, Idaho Falls 54

4A District 6 tournament

Shelley 49, Skyline 44

Hillcrest 76, Bonneville 34

3A District 6 tournament

Sugar-Salem 50, Teton 47

2A District 6 tournament

Firth 58, West Jefferson 39

North Fremont 62, Salmon 19

1AD2 District 5-6 tournament

Mackay 41, Leadore 39

Sho-Ban 56, Clark County 26

