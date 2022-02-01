GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Scores from Tuesday's action.

Girls basketball

5A District 5-6 tournament

Madison 50, Idaho Falls 47

Thunder Ridge 62, Highland 41

4A District 6 tournament

Blackfoot 55, Hillcrest 26

Shelley 45, Bonneville 41

2A District 6 tournament

West Jefferson 42, North Fremont 38

Firth 58, Salmon 36

Wrestling

Snake River 70, Shelley 13

 

Tags

Recommended for you