Scores from Tuesday's action.
Girls basketball
5A District 5-6 tournament
Madison 50, Idaho Falls 47
Thunder Ridge 62, Highland 41
4A District 6 tournament
Blackfoot 55, Hillcrest 26
Shelley 45, Bonneville 41
2A District 6 tournament
West Jefferson 42, North Fremont 38
Firth 58, Salmon 36
Wrestling
Snake River 70, Shelley 13