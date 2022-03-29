Results from Tuesday's games.
Baseball
Blackfoot 10, Pocatello 7
Firth 8, North Fremont 7
Softball
Pocatello 20, Bonneville 4
Sugar-Salem 13, Filer 12
Sugar-Salem 11, Filer 7
Rigby 13, Hillcrest 11
Idaho Falls 12, Thunder Ridge 11
South Fremont 17, American Falls 0
