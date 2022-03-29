GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Results from Tuesday's games.

Baseball

Blackfoot 10, Pocatello 7

Firth 8, North Fremont 7

Softball

Pocatello 20, Bonneville 4

Sugar-Salem 13, Filer 12

Sugar-Salem 11, Filer 7

Rigby 13, Hillcrest 11

Idaho Falls 12, Thunder Ridge 11

South Fremont 17, American Falls 0

 

Tags

Recommended for you