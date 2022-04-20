GenericRoundupArt
Scores from Wednesday.

Baseball

Blackfoot 11, Shelley 1

Blackfoot 5, Shelley 1

Bonneville 8, Hillcrest 7

Idaho Falls 6, Skyline 4

South Fremont 3, Snake River 2

Softball

Hillcrest 19, Bonneville 2

Madison 6, Thunder Ridge 3

Blackfoot 13, Shelley 12

Snake River 18, South Fremont 8

 

