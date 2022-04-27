GenericRoundupArt
Scores from Wednesday.

Baseball

Bonneville 6, Blackfoot 2

Blackfoot 7, Bonneville 3

Highland 10, Idaho Falls 0

Idaho Falls 4, Highland 3

Skyline 4, Shelley 1

Thunder Ridge 12, Rigby 11

Softball

Marsh Valley 14, Sugar-Salem 3

 

