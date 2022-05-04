GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Results from Wednesday.

Baseball

2A District 6 tournament

Challis-Mackay 4, North Fremont 1

Firth 12, Salmon 1

4A District 6 tournament

Hillcrest 19, Shelley 2

5A District 5-6 tournament

Rigby 6, Thunder Ridge 5

Softball

Firth 7, Challis-Mackay 6

Highland 14, Idaho Falls 4

Thunder Ridge 8, Rigby 2

Rigby 11, Thunder Ridge 7

Bonneville 11, Skyline 6

Hillcrest 2, Blackfoot 1

North Fremont 15, Ririe 0

 

Tags

Recommended for you