Scores from Wednesday's games.
Baseball
Blackfoot 12, Hillcrest 2
Blackfoot 8, Hillcrest 4
Idaho Falls 12, Thunder Ridge 2
Idaho Falls 10, Thunder Ridge 0
Highland 15, Madison 3
Madison 11, Highland 6
Bonneville 5, Skyline 0
Snake River 13, Teton 2
Softball
Bear Lake 13, Firth 1
Hillcrest 11, South Fremont 1
Snake River 18, Teton 11
West Side 29, Ririe 1
West Side 15, Ririe 0
