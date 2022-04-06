GenericRoundupArt
Buy Now

Scores from Wednesday's games.

Baseball

Blackfoot 12, Hillcrest 2

Blackfoot 8, Hillcrest 4

Idaho Falls 12, Thunder Ridge 2

Idaho Falls 10, Thunder Ridge 0

Highland 15, Madison 3

Madison 11, Highland 6

Bonneville 5, Skyline 0

Snake River 13, Teton 2

Softball

Bear Lake 13, Firth 1

Hillcrest 11, South Fremont 1

Snake River 18, Teton 11

West Side 29, Ririe 1

West Side 15, Ririe 0

 

Tags

Recommended for you