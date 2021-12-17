Bonneville logo

Results from Friday's games.

BONNEVILLE 51, BEAR LAKE 49: At Preston, Jake Scoresby hit the game-winner with four seconds left as the Bees picked up their first win of the season.

Bonneville outscored Bear Lake 19-0 in the third quarter and erased a 15-point halftime deficit.

The Bees (1-6) host Rigby on Jan. 6.

NORTH GEM 71, MACKAY 25: At Mackay, Bridger Hatch led North Gem with 27 points.

Ruger Nicholls scored seven points for Mackay.

Mackay (1-7) hosts Rockland on Saturday.

SUGAR-SALEM 60, STAR VALLEY 39: At Sugar-Salem, it was a solid offensive night for the Diggers, who shot 57 percent from the floor.

Christian Gordon netted 11 points and Branden Cordova and Toby Pinnock each added 10 points.

Sugar-Salem (3-3) is at Bear Lake on Wednesday.

Scores

Boys basketball

North Fremont 55, Ririe 53

Shelley 39, Nampa 38

Rockland 76, Leadore 16

Watersprings 87, Clark County 29

Hillcrest 73, Idaho Falls 43

Thunder Ridge 60, Highland 59

Girls basketball

Ririe 59, Malad 29

Rockland 54, Leadore 37

Mountain Home 60, Madison 49

 

Tags

Recommended for you