HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Scoresby hits game-winner as Bonneville boys basketball picks up first win POST REGISTER Dec 17, 2021

Results from Friday's games.

BONNEVILLE 51, BEAR LAKE 49: At Preston, Jake Scoresby hit the game-winner with four seconds left as the Bees picked up their first win of the season.

Bonneville outscored Bear Lake 19-0 in the third quarter and erased a 15-point halftime deficit. The Bees (1-6) host Rigby on Jan. 6.

NORTH GEM 71, MACKAY 25: At Mackay, Bridger Hatch led North Gem with 27 points.

Ruger Nicholls scored seven points for Mackay.

Mackay (1-7) hosts Rockland on Saturday.

SUGAR-SALEM 60, STAR VALLEY 39: At Sugar-Salem, it was a solid offensive night for the Diggers, who shot 57 percent from the floor.

Christian Gordon netted 11 points and Branden Cordova and Toby Pinnock each added 10 points.

Sugar-Salem (3-3) is at Bear Lake on Wednesday.

Scores

Boys basketball
North Fremont 55, Ririe 53
Shelley 39, Nampa 38
Rockland 76, Leadore 16
Watersprings 87, Clark County 29
Hillcrest 73, Idaho Falls 43
Thunder Ridge 60, Highland 59

Girls basketball
Ririe 59, Malad 29
Rockland 54, Leadore 37
Mountain Home 60, Madison 49