At Pocatello, Dylan Seeley had the hot hand, knocking down 7 of 9 3-pointers on the way to 27 points and a team-high eight rebounds Friday night as the Idaho Falls boys basketball team downed Highland 51-47.
Jaxon Sorenson added 14 points and four assists as the Tigers improved to 6-6 overall and 1-2 in the 5A District 5-6 conference.
Idaho Falls hosts Madison on Tuesday,
IDAHO FALLS 51, HIGHLAND 47
Idaho Falls 17 20 6 8 — 51
Highland 14 14 8 11 — 47
IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 27, Jaxon Sorenson 14, Skyler Olson 4, Nate Rose 4, Merit Jones 2, Luke Rodel 1.
HIGHLAND — Jayden Wright 15, Easton Durham 12, Mason Mickelsen 7, Easton Wheelock 5, Fisher Anderson 3, Drew Roberts 3, Hunter Huelsman 2.
HILLCREST 75, BONNEVILLE 61: At Bonneville, Carson Johnson scored 37 points for the Bees but it wasn't enough as the Knights held an early advantage.
Four players scored in double figures for Hillcrest, led by Cooper Kesler's 19 points.
Bonneville (4-8, 1-2) is at Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 75, BONNEVILLE 61
Hillcrest 26 18 16 15 — 75
Bonneville 11 19 14 17— 61
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 14, Cooper Kesler 19, Eric Patterson 3, Tre Kofe 2, Jase Austin 9, Garrett Phippen 16, Sam Kunz 11, Kobe Kesler 1.
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 7 Caleb Stoddard 2, Jacob Perez 7 , Carson Johnson 37, Mckay Judy 3, Devin McDonald 3, Jake Scoresby 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 69, FILER 49: At Sugar-City, the Diggers snapped a two-game losing steak with the non-conference win.
Nine different players scored for Sugar-Salem with Christian Gordon netting a team-high 12 points.
Sugar-Salem (4-10) hosts Star Valley (WY) on Saturday.
SUGAR-SALEM 69, FILER 49
Filer 21 6 13 9 — 49
Sugar-Salem 15 14 20 20 — 69
FILER — Spears 6, Jillett 13, Bowman 6, Parker 1, Metcalf-Kurtz 2, Bertao 8, Perez 8, Tews 4.
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 9, Braiden Shawcroft 10, Kyzon Garner 4, Porter Holt 9, Christian Gordon 12, Toby Pinnock 8, Ryken Clay 3, Ryan Harris 7, Kendle Harris 5.
THUNDER RIDGE 64, SHELLEY 47: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans used a balanced scoring effort to jump on Shelley early and earn a double-digit win.
Nine different Titans scored, but Lloyer Driggs (23 points) and Tyler Godfrey (14 points) were the leaders, helping Thunder Ridge double up Shelley in the first frame.
Braxton Miskin led Shelley with 18 points and Cannon Vance added 14.
Thunder Ridge (10-2) will host Bonneville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Shelley (4-7) returns to action Saturday, visiting Teton at 7:30 p.m.
THUNDER RIDGE 64, SHELLEY 47
Shelley 7 11 16 13 — 47
Thunder Ridge 14 20 20 10 — 64
SHELLEY — Braxton Miskin 18, Alex Lott 4, Jace Thatcher 3, Trevor Austin 4, Jaxon Hess 4, Cannon Vance 14.
THUNDER RIDGE — Bradley Briggs 1, Lloyer Driggs 23, Tao Johnson 2, Tyler Godfrey 14, Jordan Brizzee 5, Nick Potter 5, Bryson Hawks 4, Jay Scoresby 7, Porter Harris 3.
Girls basketball
MACKAY 80, WATERSPRINGS 15: At Mackay, the Miners ran away with their third blowout of the week, dispatching Watersprings in short order.
Mackay took a 23-4 lead after one quarter, and thanks to 23 points from Trinity Seefriend and 22 from Megan Moore, the Miners cruised to the finish line.
It's Mackay's third win of 50-plus points this week alone.
Nine different players scored for Mackay, which held Watersprings to single digits in every quarter.
Mackay (10-3, 5-1) will host Salmon at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday before facing conference leader Rockland later in the week.
Watersprings (5-10, 4-7) is slated to host North Gem at the same time and day.
MACKAY 80, WATERSPRINGS 15
Watersprings 4 2 6 3 — 15
Mackay 23 16 29 12 — 80
WATERSPRINGS — Riley Winkelman 4, Jessica Merkle 4, Kylee Syverson 5, A. Undhjem 2.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 4, Alana Christensen 8, Trinity Seefried 23, Megan Moore 22, Kaitlyn Winters 4, Halle Holt 7, Caydence Seefried 6, Alyssa Hawley 4, Cassidy Johnson 2.
WEST JEFFERSON 48, SALMON 27: At Terreton, West Jefferson used a second-half surge to top Salmon in a conference matchup.
Jordyn Torgerson and Eliza Anhder totaled 10 points apiece for the Panthers, who outscored Salmon 31-16 in the final two quarters, creating comfortable separation.
Nine different players scored for West Jefferson (11-3, 4-1), which will visit North Fremont at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Salmon (1-10, 0-4) is set to host Ririe at the same time and day.
WEST JEFFERSON 48, SALMON 27
Salmon 6 5 7 9 — 27
West Jefferson 9 8 16 15 — 48
SALMON — B. Reinhold 2, H. Pilkerton 3, E. Tarklson 4, T. McComas 4, M. Williams 3, T. Matthews 5, P. Sygit 2, L. Nelson 4
WEST JEFFERSON — Elizabeth Spencer 2, Eliza Anhder 10, Carlee Johnson 2, Lindsey Dalling 7, Lacey Dalling 2, Kimber Mecham 9, McKenna Neville 2, Kambree Hall 4, Jordyn Torgerson 10.
RIRIE 62, ABERDEEN 53: At Ririe, the Bulldogs held off Aberdeen down the stretch for win No. 16 on the season.
Aberdeen actually took a 17-14 lead after one, but Ririe responded with a 19-7 second quarter and a 14-8 fourth frame, which helped the Bulldogs seal the win.
Breyer Newman registered a game-high 19 points for the Bulldogs, who also got 13 from Sara Boone, 10 from Dallas Sutton and another 10 from Halley Guthrie, who didn't play in the second half because of a knee injury.
Guthrie injured the same knee last season, and as of Friday night, the severity of this injury was unclear.
Ririe (16-1) will visit Salmon at 7 p.m. Thursday.
RIRIE 62, ABERDEEN 53
Aberdeen 17 7 21 8 — 53
Ririe 14 19 15 14 — 62
Aberdeen — Elizabeth Serna 3, Yazmin Ortiz 8, Courtney Phillips 5, H. Driscoll 18, Ellie Watson 17, V. Hernandez 2.
Ririe — Breyer Newman 19, Paige Martinez 4, Sara Boone 13, Maggie Ball 6, Dallas Sutton 10, Halley Guthrie 10.
FIRTH 39, NORTH FREMONT 28: At Firth, the Cougars ran up an early lead and held the Huskies to just 10 first-half points.
Hailey Barker led the way with 15 points and hit three 3-pointers.
North Fremont (5-8, 1-4) hosts West Jefferson on Thursday. Firth (8-7, 3-2) hosts Butte County on Saturday.
FIRTH 39, NORTH FREMONT 28
North Fremont 5 5 8 10 — 28
Firth 14 6 8 11 — 39
NORTH FREMONT — Adrianne Nedrow 4, Brylie Greener 2, Blanca Mazon 3, Mariya Hoffner 2, Shelby Reynolds 17.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 6, Kyley Mecham 2, Nicole McKinnon 7, Megan Jolley 7, Hailey Barker 15, Daytona Folkman 2.
Scores
Boys basketball
Rigby 75, Skyline 55