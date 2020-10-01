Idaho Falls, Idaho Fall's Rylee Sessions scored the game-winning goal off a cross by Alexis Adams late in the second half as the Tigers girls soccer team downed Rigby 1-0 on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Lydia Keller had a big save to preserve the shutout.
Idaho Falls (8-2-3, 5-2-0) hosts Skyline on Monday. Rigby hosts Madison on Tuesday.
Volleyball
FIRTH 3, NORTH FREMONT 0: At Firth, Kiley Mecham had six kills, five aces and three blocks as the Cougars downed the Huskies 25-11, 25-18, 25-14.
Daytona Folkman recorded six kills and Brooklyn Clayson added five kills and two blocks.
Firth (8-12, 4-1) is at West Jefferson on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
RIGBY 3, IDAHO FALLS 0: At Rigby, Kylan Mower scored in the first half and Mitchell Taylor sealed the win with two second-half goals for the Trojans, who improved to 3-3-1 in conference.
Kevin Jimenez assisted on all three goals.
Rigby is at Madison on Tuesday.
Cross-country
Dani Bates Invitational
At Canyon Springs Golf Course
(Full results at athletic.net)
Boys 5K
Teams: 1. Idaho Falls 34, 2. Pocatello 65, 3. Soda Springs 130, 4. Century 177, 5. Sugar-Salem 178, 6. Mountain Home 189, 7. Jerome 194, 8. Canyon Ridge 228, 9. Twin Falls 240, 10. Teton 276.
Individuals: 1. Mitchell Athay (Idaho Falls) 15:40.0, 2. Shane Gard (Pocatello) 15:40.6, 3. Brevin Vaughan (Pocatello) 15:58.5, 4. Xander Thompson (Century) 16:03.6 , 5. Ryker Holtzen (Canyon Ridge) 16:10.5, 6. Joseph Ereaux (Idaho Falls) 16:16.5, 7. Luke Athay (Idaho Falls) 16:16.6, 8. Sunny Gunn (Pocatello) 16:21.9, 9. Zac Bright (Idaho Falls) 16:24.5, 10. Owen Rogers (Gooding) 16:26.2.
Girls 5K
Teams: 1. Idaho Falls 66, 2. Pocatello 86, 3. Raft River 126, 4. Twin Falls 132, 5. Soda Springs 139, 6. Sugar-Salem 181, 7. Mountain Home 204, 8. Teton 224, 9. Oakley 244, 10. Jerome 245.
Individuals: 1. Bailey Bird (Pocatello) 18:50.5, 2. Kaybree Christensen (Raft River) 18:58.1, 3. Karlee Christensen (Raft River) 19:13.6, 4. Elanor Eddington (Idaho Falls) 19:27.9, 5. Brittany Garling (Twin Falls) 19:45.0, 6. Jaresa Jackson (Sugar-Salem) 19:47.4, 7. Allison Lemons (Idaho Falls) 19:48.8, 8. Aubrie Barzee (West Side) 19:57.9, 9. Jennalee Lewis (Idaho Falls) 20:05.3, 10. Julia Gilbert (Mountain Home) 20:12.4.
Scores
Volleyball
Butte County 3, Ririe 1