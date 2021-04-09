At Shelley, the Russets used a walk-off passed ball to secure a narrow win over Rigby, 10-9.
In a 9-9 game with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Shelley’s Stockton Poulsen raced home on a passed ball and scored, earning the win for the Russets in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
SHELLEY 10, RIGBY 9
Rigby 1 0 0 2 1 2 3 — 9
Shelley 1 0 6 1 0 0 2 — 10
RIGBY — Pitchers: Connor Lord 6.0 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Jack Boudrero 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: James Madsen 3-4, four with two hits. RBI: Regan Hendricks 1, Boudrero 2, Trey Satthoff 1, Madsen 2, Mason Wise 2.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Jaxon Byington 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Trevor Gemar 2.0 IP, 6 H 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Jedd Kerner 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Gemar 2-4, Stockton Poulsen 2-4. RBI: Gemar 1, Poulsen 2, Byington 1, Carter Osterman 1, Kerner 1.
Baseball
RIGBY 7, SHELLEY 3: At Shelley, Rigby rebounded in Game 2 of this doubleheader with a four-run win over the Russets.
Jack Boudero earned the win for Rigby, striking out eight over five innings, allowing just three runs (one earned) on four hits.
Rigby (2-11) will host South Fremont on Monday afternoon.
RIGBY 7, SHELLEY 3
Rigby 1 1 4 0 1 — 7
Shelley 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
RIGBY — Pitchers: Jack Boudrero 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Regan Hendricks 2-3, Boudrero 2-4, Joel Simmons 2-4. RBI: Hendricks 1, Trey Satthoff 1, James Madsen 3, Lucas Hawkes 1, Mason Wise 1.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Jedd Kerner 2.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Jaxon Byington 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Carter Osterman 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: Austin Bateman 1, Byington 1, Peyton Maynard 1.
SUGAR-SALEM 12, NORTH FREMONT 0: At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem logged 11 runs in the first inning and earned a shutout victory in five innings.
The Diggers, who got hits from five different players, set the tone early and cruised to the win.
Ky Garner, Kelton Garner and James Chase combined for an efficient five innings of work for Sugar-Salem (10-6-1).
SUGAR-SALEM 12, NORTH FREMONT 0
North Fremont 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Sugar-Salem 11 0 0 1 X — 12
NORTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Hank Richardson 0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Carson Griffel 0.1 IP, 1 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Tyson Owens 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Zach Pilgrim 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: None.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Ky Garner 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Kelton Garner 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; James Chase 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Olsen 2-3, four with one hit. RBI: Ryan Harris 1, Tommy Woodcock 1, Carson Harris 1, Ky Garner 1, Olsen 5, Mack Chappell 1, Chase 1, Adam Nelson 1.
At Blackfoot, the Broncos shut out Hillcrest in two 10-0 wins.
In Game 1, five players registered multi-hit games for Blackfoot, which allowed Hillcrest just two hits all game. Blackfoot’s Stryker Wood also drove in four runs.
In Game 2, Blackfoot starter Ryan Reynolds pitched a five-inning complete game, shutting out Hillcrest on three hits and striking out 10.
Tyler Vance and Wood each turned in two-hit games for the Broncos (10-3), who will visit Skyline on Tuesday afternoon.
BLACKFOOT 10, HILLCREST 0
Hillcrest 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Blackfoot 2 0 3 1 4 — 10
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Cooper Jorgenson 4.1 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Bridger Price 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Two with one hit. RBI: None.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Dax Whitney 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Michael Edwards 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Benjamin Wilson 2-3, Jaden Harris 2-3, Tyler Vance 2-4, Stryker Wood 2-3, Carter Layton 2-3. RBI: Edwards 1, Harris 1, Vance 1, Jace Grimmett 2, Wood 4.
BLACKFOOT 10, HILLCREST 0
Blackfoot 3 0 4 2 1 — 10
Hillcrest 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Ryan Reynolds 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Vance 2-3, Stryker Wood 2-3. RBI: Wood 2, Candon Dahle 1, Michael Edwards 1, Ryan Steidley 1.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Tyler Schultz 2.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 7 BB; Jayden Freeman 2.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Freeman 1-1, Ben Zarate 11-2, Daniel Lopez 1-2. RBI: None.
MARSH VALLEY 12, SOUTH FREMONT 1: At South Fremont, the Cougars couldn’t keep pace with Marsh Valley’s explosive offense in a rout.
Marsh Valley plated six runs apiece in the second and fifth innings, which was good enough for the win.
South Fremont (8-4) will host a double header with Bear Lake on Saturday.
MARSH VALLEY 12, SOUTH FREMONT 1
Marsh Valley 0 6 0 0 6 — 12
South Fremont 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
MARSH VALLEY — Pitchers: S. Howell 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Howell 2-2, J. Bodily 2-4. RBI: Howell 1, K. Howell 1, Bodily 2, M. Belnap 1, B. Foster 1.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Karter Yancey 2.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Peyson Yancey 3.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Bridger Erickson 1-3, Bryson Forbush 1-2. RBI: None.
Softball
WEST JEFFERSON 14, SOUTH FREMONT 2: At South Fremont, West Jefferson used an offensive blitz and effective pitching to cruise to a win over the Cougars.
Jordyn Torgerson pitched six innings of two-run, seven-strikeout ball for the Panthers, who got a 2-for-4, four-RBI game from Brylee Egan.
West Jefferson moves to 7-1 with the win.
WEST JEFFERSON 14, SOUTH FREMONT 2
West Jefferson 3 2 1 0 4 4 — 14
South Fremont 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Jordyn Torgerson 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kimbur Mecham 2-5, Madi Pancheri 2-3, Brylee Egan 2-4, Mckenna Neville 3-4. RBI: Trinity Smith 1, Torgerson 2, Egan 4, Natalie Brown 1, Londyn Wood 2, Neville 3.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Kinley Geisler 6.0 IP, 13 H, 14 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Five with one hit. RBI: Ashlee Rydalch 1, Brynn Hammond 1.