HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Shippen's 31 points leads Skyline girls to tournament win

POST REGISTER
Dec 28, 2021

Results from Tuesday's games at the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament.

SKYLINE 72, RSL ACADEMY: At Skyline, freshman guard Shay Shippen scored 31 points to lead the Grizzlies girls basketball team to a win in the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament.

Skyline hosts Lehi on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.

Boys basketball

STANSBURY 63, RIGBY 58: At Rigby, Karson Barber scored 17 points, Sam Kunz scored 14 and Taylor Freeman added 12 points in a loss in the opening round of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament.

The Trojans (4-3) host Rocky Mountain on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Scores

Girls basketball
Rigby 59, Marsh Valley 42

Boys basketball
Stansbury (UT) 63, Rigby 58
Thunder Ridge 64, Centennial 48
Star Valley (WY) 60, Idaho Falls 54
Skyline 74, Spring Creek (NV) 40
Vallivue 59, Sugar-Salem 47