skyline logo

Results from Tuesday's games at the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament.

SKYLINE 72, RSL ACADEMY: At Skyline, freshman guard Shay Shippen scored 31 points to lead the Grizzlies girls basketball team to a win in the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament.

Skyline hosts Lehi on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.

Boys basketball

STANSBURY 63, RIGBY 58: At Rigby, Karson Barber scored 17 points, Sam Kunz scored 14 and Taylor Freeman added 12 points in a loss in the opening round of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament.

The Trojans (4-3) host Rocky Mountain on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Scores

Girls basketball

Rigby 59, Marsh Valley 42

Boys basketball

Stansbury (UT) 63, Rigby 58

Thunder Ridge 64, Centennial 48

Star Valley (WY) 60, Idaho Falls 54

Skyline 74, Spring Creek (NV) 40

Vallivue 59, Sugar-Salem 47

 

Recommended for you