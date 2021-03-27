At Caldwell, Skyline baseball used a six-run fifth inning to run away with a four-run win over Caldwell.
Grizzly starter Logan Taggart pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, striking out nine and issuing two walks.
George Price and Chandler Robinson each turned in 2-for-3 outings, helping Skyline earn its fourth win of the season by a relatively comfortable margin.
The Grizzlies (4-3) will kick off a three-game series with Hillcrest starting Thursday. The first two games will be on the road, the third at home.
SKYLINE 8, CALDWELL 4
Skyline 2 0 0 0 6 0 0 — 8
Caldwell 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 — 4
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Logan Taggart 6.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 2 BB; Ian Galbreaith 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: George Price 2-3, Chandler Robinson 2-3, five with one hit. RBI: Ryan Horvath 1, Robinson 1, Orvis Brown 1, Landon Merzlock 1.
CALDWELL — Pitchers: Cole Harvey 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Nolan Moss 2.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Hunter Bidiman 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: Kaden Scott 1, Auggie Pena 1, Moss 2.
Baseball
SUGAR-SALEM 17, LAKELAND 2: At Skyview, Sugar-Salem erupted for an eight-run third inning, which was good enough to invoke the run rule and complete a 17-2 win in four innings.
Three different Diggers (8-4) recorded two-hit outings, including Ky Garner and Ryan Harris, who drove in three runs apiece.
Tanner Olsen and James Chase made quick work of Lakeland on the mound, combining to allow just three hits.
SUGAR-SALEM 17, LAKELAND 2
Sugar-Salem 3 5 8 1 — 17
Lakeland 2 0 0 0 — 2
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Tanner Olsen 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; James Chase 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Carson Harris 2-3, Ky Garner 2-3, Ryan Harris 2-4. RBI: Carson Harris 1, Garner 3, Ryan Harris 3, Tommy Woodcock 1, Olsen 1, Chase 2.
LAKELAND — Pitchers: Josh Mason 2.0 IP, 6 H, 12 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Scott Pote 0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Blaze Day 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Sam Pemberton 2-2. RBI: Pemberton 2.
EMMETT 5, IDAHO FALLS 2: At Vallivue, Idaho Falls’ late rally fell short in a narrow loss to Emmett.
The Tigers headed into the bottom of the seventh trailing 5-0, and they plated two runs, but that’s where the comeback ended.
Bradley Thompson led Idaho Falls (4-2) at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, while also hurling four innings of three-run, four-strikeout baseball. Nate Rose followed by striking out eight in three innings.
EMMETT 5, IDAHO FALLS 2
Emmett 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 — 5
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2
EMMETT — N/A
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Bradley Thompson 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Nate Rose 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Thompson 2-3, three with one hit. RBI: Rose 1, Thompson 1.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 11, MADISON 1: At Rocky Mountain, Madison managed just two hits in a blowout loss.
Cody Rydalch and Riley Sutton registered the only hits of the game for the Bobcats, who trailed 6-1 after three complete innings and couldn’t close the gap.
Madison (4-2) will start a three-game home set with Thunder Ridge on Wednesday.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 11, MADISON 1
Madison 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Rocky Mountain 1 3 2 1 4 — 11
MADISON — Pitchers: Cody Rydalch 2.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Zach Pena 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Trayson Kostial 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Rydalch 1-1, Riley Sutton 1-2. RBI: Rydalch 1.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN — Pitchers: Derek Schumacher 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Braden Lewis 2-3, Cole Roberts 2-3. RBI: Emilio Bengoechea 2, Cole Rohlmeier 3, Kris Kirkpatrick 1, Davis Mauzy 1, Justin Douglas 1, Luke Hines 1, Roberts 1.
BLACKFOOT 13, VALLIVUE 0: At Vallivue, Blackfoot raced out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back, shutting out Vallivue in an easy win.
Benjamin Wilson and Avian Martinez recorded two hits apiece for the Broncos (4-2), who also got three RBI from Mekhi Sandoval and two from Jaxon Grimmett.
Starter Dax Whitney allowed just two hits over four innings, fanning eight and walking just one.
All told, nine players recorded hits for Blackfoot, which will kick off a three-game series with Pocatello on Wednesday. The first two games, a doubleheader, will be on the road. The final game, on Thursday, will be a home contest.
BLACKFOOT 13, VALLIVUE 0
Blackfoot 8 0 1 4 0 — 13
Vallivue 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Dax Whitney 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB; Ryan Reynolds 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Benjamin Wilson 2-2, Avian Martinez 2-3, seven with one hit. RBI: Wilson 2, Ryan Steidley 1, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Stryker Wood 1, Rich Moore 1, Michael Edwards 1, Mekhi Sandoval 3, Martinez 2.
VALLIVUE – Pitchers: Deminbrun 0.2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Cody Doser 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Dylan Myers 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Derek Wilson 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Jerry Hernandez 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Huffman 1-2, Myers 1-2. RBI: None.
MADISON 12, LEWISTON 7: At Eagle, Madison steadily built a lead and topped Lewiston by five runs.
The Bobcats (4-2) got a 3-for-4 outing from Tyler Pena, who also drove in two runs, while Isaac Walker, Jace Leatham, Riley Sutton and Ethan Garner all logged two hits in the win.
Up next for Madison is a three-game series with Thunder Ridge.
MADISON 12, LEWISTON 7
Madison 1 1 3 3 0 3 1 — 12
Lewiston 1 0 3 2 1 0 0 — 7
MADISON — Pitchers: Landen Drake 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Tyler Pena 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Riley Sutton 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Isaac Walker 2-2, Jace Leatham 2-3, Sutton 2-4, Pena 3-4, Ethan Garner 2-4. RBI: Cody Rydalch 1, Trayson Kostial 2, Walker 2, Leatham 1, Sutton 2, Pena 2, Garner 1.
LEWISTON — Pitchers: Killian Fox 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Zachary Lombard 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Elliott Taylor 4.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Taylor 2-2, Austin Kolb 2-3, four with one hit. RBI: Taylor 1, Cruz Hepburn 1, Kolb 2.
Softball
RIDGEVUE 13, MADISON 3: At Ridgevue, Madison fell behind early and suffered a double-figure loss to Ridgevue.
Ridgevue took a 4-1 lead after one, then added four more runs in the second frame. The Bobcats (3-4) never could make up the ground.
RIDGEVUE 13, MADISON 3
Madison 1 0 2 0 0 — 3
Ridgevue 4 4 0 2 3 — 13
MADISON — Pitching: Jade Davis 1.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Kaylee Pitts 3.1 IP, 5 H 5 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Brielle Barney 1-1, Linzie Brown 1-1. RBI: Barney 1, Brown 2.
RIDGEVUE — Pitchers: Reiss McIntryre 5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Madidie McKay 3-4, Emma Hofhine 2-4, Macie Plishcke 2-3, Layla Rogers 2-3. RBI: McKay 3, Hofhine 1, Plischke 3, McIntryre 1, Sydney Bryson 1, Rogers 2.
NAMPA 13, SUGAR-SALEM 3: At Ridgevue, Sugar-Salem couldn’t climb out of an early hole in a loss to Nampa.
Nampa surged ahead 11-3 after three innings, and the Diggers (1-4-1) couldn’t come back.
NAMPA 13, SUGAR-SALEM 3
Sugar-Salem 0 1 2 0 0 — 3
Nampa 3 4 4 0 2 — 13
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 4.1 IP, 17 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Karlee Klinger 2-3, four with one hit. RBI: Sunny Bennion 1, KaeLa Lancaster 1, Klinger 1.
NAMPA — Pitchers: Sophia Willis 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Joria Welch 3-4, Kylee Morgan 2-4, Desarie Kaplan 3-4, Willis 4-4. RBI: Lex Tovar 1, Kaylee Snead 1, Welch 2, Morgan 1, Kaplan 3, Willis 1, A. Parlan 1.
TIMBERLINE 11, IDAHO FALLS 0: At Timberline, Idaho Falls’ offense scuffled in a double-digit loss to Timberline.
The Tigers’ (2-5) two hits for the game came from Kennedy Roberts and Macy Cordon. Timberline scored all 11 of its runs in the sixth inning, which ended the game.
TIMBERLINE 11, IDAHO FALLS 0
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Timberline 0 0 0 0 0 11 — 11
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Giselle Kump 5.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 6 BB; Alex Carr 0.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kennedy Robertson 1-2, Macy Cordon 1-1. RBI: None.
TIMBERLINE — N/A
SUGAR-SALEM 21, CALDWELL 12: At Ridgevue, Sugar-Salem used a 13-run third inning to invoke the run rule and end a nine-run win over Caldwell early.
Three Diggers registered three-hit games: Brooke Sanderson, Kennedy Chambers, Kamry Bradshaw and Sunny Bennion, who posted a whopping six RBI in the win.
Sugar-Salem (1-4-1), which recorded its first win of the season, will visit American Falls on Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 21, CALDWELL 12
Caldwell 3 5 0 4 — 12
Sugar-Salem 5 2 13 X — 21
CALDWELL — Pitchers: S. Smith 2.0 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: S. Bryson 2-3. RBI: Bryson 3, C. Geach 1, C. Williams 2, S. Schatz 1, R. Jensen 1, K. Garcia 2, M. Winter 1.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: KaeLa Lancaster 2.0 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Maycee Pocock 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, r ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 2-2, Brooke Sanderson 3-3, Kennedy Chambers 3-3, Sunny Bennion 3-4, Kamry Bradshaw 3-3, Aubree Robinson 2-2. RBI: Sanderson 3, Chambers 3, Bennion 6, Lancaster 1, Annika Hales 3, Bradshaw 4, Robinson 1.
GOODING 21, MADISON 6: At Ridgevue, Madison’s pitching took a shelling in a loss to Gooding.
Gooding scored in each of the five innings, including seven runs in the third, which was good for a 13-2 lead.
Madison (3-4) plated two runs in the fourth and fifth innings each, but it wasn’t enough.
GOODING 21, MADISON 6
Gooding 3 4 7 2 5 — 21
Madison 2 0 0 2 2 — 6
GOODING — Pitchers: Mae Durham 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Patterson 2-5, Roe 3-5, Carter 4-4, Mo Durham 3-5, Kulhanek 3-5. RBI: Patterson 1, Roe 3, Carter 3, Durham 3, Kulhanek 3, Durham 1, Carter 1, Church 1.
MADISON — Pitchers: Brooke Stober 4.0 IP, 17 H, 17 R, 12 ER, 5 K, 5 BB; Kaylee Pitts 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Pitts 3-4, five with one hit. RBI: Ashley Dredge 1, Pitts 2, Bryn Weeks 1, Stober 2.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, IDAHO FALLS 1: At Mountain View, Idaho Falls couldn’t rally back from what turned into a large deficit in a loss to Mountain View.
Mountain View built a 10-0 lead after four innings complete, so while the Tigers (2-5) plated one run via RBI from Kara Stohl, it wasn’t nearly enough.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, IDAHO FALLS 1
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 0 1 0 X — 1
Mountain View 0 4 3 3 0 X — 10
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Alex Carr 2.1 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Giselle Kump 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Macy Cordon 2-3, Riley Schneider 1-3, Kate Rodell 1-1. RBI: Stohl 1.
MOUNTAIN VIEW — N/A.
FIRTH 7, SNAKE RIVER 4: At Firth, the Cougars took an early lead and cruised to a three-run win over Snake River.
Firth responded to Snake River’s four-run first inning and plated five runs in the second, taking the lead for good. The Cougars (2-3) added two in the fifth for the final margin.
Megan Jolley pitched a complete game for the Cougars, striking out nine over the seven innings.
Firth will host West Jefferson on Tuesday.
FIRTH 7, SNAKE RIVER 4
Snake River 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 4
Firth 0 5 0 0 2 0 X — 7
SNAKE RIVER — N/A
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 7.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 9 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Tiffany Russell 1-3, Hailey Barker 1-1, Bridget Leslie 1-3. RBI: Russell 1, Leslie 1, Mallory Erickson 1.