At Blackfoot, Skyline baseball erased a late lead with a three-run seventh inning, holding on for an 18-16 win over the Broncos.
The Grizzlies entered the seventh frame facing a 16-15 deficit, but thanks to a two-run double from Trey Olson and an RBI single from Orvis Brown, they took control late.
Tyler Vance went 3-for-4 with five RBI for Blackfoot.
Skyline (10-4) will host Bonneville on Monday afternoon.
SKYLINE 18, BLACKFOOT 16
Skyline 3 4 4 1 0 3 3 — 18
Blackfoot 3 5 0 4 3 1 0 — 16
SKYLINE — PITCHERS: Andrew Nelson 3.0 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Chandler Robinson 1.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Ian Galbreaith 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Isaac Harrison 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Brayden Nickels 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Braden Owens 3-5, Trey Olson 4-6, Orvis Brown 3-5. RBI: Owens 1, Robinson 5, Olson 3, Nickels 1, Brown 3.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: D. Whitney 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Ryan Stiedley 1.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Mike Edwards 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Jace Grimmett 2.0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jayden Harris 3-4, Tyler Vance 3-4, Stryker Wood 2-4. RBI: Ben Wilson 1, Vance 5, Grimmett 1, Wood 4, Carter Layton 2, Edwards 1, Jaxon Grimmett 1.
Baseball
At Rigby, the Trojans fell behind early and couldn’t make up the ground, dropping both games of a doubleheader to Highland, 11-0 and 8-6.
In Game 1, the Rams took control with a three-run first inning, then added five runs in the third, which helped end the game in five innings.
In Game 2, Highland plated one run in the second, then erupted for three in the fourth and four in the seventh. Rigby responded with two in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Rigby (2-14) will wrap up this three-game set with Highland on the road on Thursday afternoon.
HIGHLAND 11, RIGBY 0
Highland 3 1 5 2 0 — 11
Rigby 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Jaxon Christensen 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Luke Davis 3-4, Easton Eddie 2-4, Scott Baker 2-2. RBI: Davis 3, Austin Hansen 1, Eddie 1, Baker 2, Kobe Holt 1, Braden Kelley 2.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Connor Lord 2.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Trey Satthoff 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jack Boudrero 2-3. RBI: None.
HIGHLAND 8, RIGBY 6
Highland 0 1 0 3 0 0 4 — 8
Rigby 0 0 0 0 1 3 2 — 6
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Easton Eddie 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Trem Tolman 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Colton Sneddon 1.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Ten with one hit. RBI: Luke Davis 2, Braden Kelley 1, Jaxon Christensen 2, Sneddon 1, Austin Hansen 1.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Joel Simmons 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Trey Satthoff 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Jack Boudrero 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Satthoff 2-4, James Madsen 2-4, Ryker Kirkham 2-4. RBI: Saathoff 1, Madsen 3, Mason Wise 1.
At Madison, Idaho Falls swept Madison in a doubleheader, 18-6 and 4-3.
In Game 1, Zach Lee drove in four runs and Jaxon Sorenson went 3-for-6 with five runs for the Tigers, who used five-run fifth and seventh innings to take control in the win.
In Game 2, Idaho Falls pitcher Nate Rose fanned eight across five innings, holding off Madison’s fifth-inning rally.
Idaho Falls (13-2) will host Bonneville on Friday afternoon.
IDAHO FALLS 18, MADISON 6
Idaho Falls 0 1 4 2 5 1 5 — 18
Madison 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 — 6
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Merit Jones 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Hayden Carlson 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Eliot Jones 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 3-6, Zach Lee 2-4. RBI: Nate Rose 2, Jones 1, Dylan Seeley 1, Bradley Thompson 2, Lee 4, Zack Bridges 1, Dillon Ball 2, Jaxon Cherry 3.
MADISON — Pitchers: Rydalch 4.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 8 BB; T. Kostial 2.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Garner 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI:j Peña 1, Kostial 1, Rydalch 1, Leatham 1, Drake 1, Garner 1.
IDAHO FALLS 4, MADISON 3
Idaho Falls 1 0 2 0 1 — 4
Madison 0 0 1 0 2 — 3
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Nate Rose 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Rose 1-3, Bradley Thompson 1-2, Zack Bridges 1-2. RBI: Eliot Jones 1, Thompson 1, Bridges 1.
MADISON — Pitchers: Walker 4.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 5 BB; Suton 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Suton 2-3. RBI: Suton 1.
Softball
BLACKFOOT 17, BONNEVILLE 7: At Blackfoot, the Broncos used a big first inning to seize control early and cruise to a win over Bonneville.
Blackfoot, which got two-hit games from four different players, plated seven runs in the first inning, good for a 7-2 lead.
The Broncos, who improve to 8-4 with the win, poured it on from there, in part thanks to a nine-strikeout outing from pitcher Kymber Wieland.
BLACKFOOT 17, BONNEVILLE 7
Bonneville 2 0 3 2 0 — 7
Blackfoot 7 0 4 1 5 — 16
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Wiest 4.2 IP, 11 H, 16 R, 11 ER, 4 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Cook 2-3. RBI, Wiest 1, A. Baker 1, Chapa 1, Sorenson 2.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 5.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 9 K, 7 BB. Leading hitters: Tylar Daley 2-3, Wieland 2-4, Vic Agado 2-3, Yoleni Navarrete 2-3. RBI: Marli Pearson 2, Madi Duke 1, Daley 1, Malia Taufui 2, Wieland 3, Agado 2, Demry Wixom 1.