At Melaleuca Field, Skyline held on for an 8-7 win over Hillcrest in a narrow victory.
The Grizzlies scratched across three runs in the sixth frame, so while the Knights answered with one in the seventh, it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Skyline (7-3) will visit Bonneville for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
SKYLINE 8, HILLCREST 7
Hillcrest 0 2 1 2 1 0 1 — 7
Skyline 1 1 3 0 0 3 — 8
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Hunter Peterson 6.0 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Peterson 3-4, Bjorn Zarate 3-4, Tyler McCubbin 2-4. RBI: Wade Capson 1, Daniel Lopez 1, CJ Chastain 1, Zarate 2.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Nickels 5.0 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Merzlock 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Taggart 2-4, Olson 2-4. RBI: Robinson 1, Brown 1, Nickels 3.
Baseball
HIGHLAND 17, BONNEVILLE 6: At Bonneville, the Bees couldn’t keep pace with a scorching Highland offense in a double-figure defeat.
Bonneville did plate five runs in the second, but Highland answered with nine straight runs, which explains the lopsided score.
The Bees (3-4) will host a doubleheader against Skyline on Tuesday afternoon.
HIGHLAND 17, BONNEVILLE 6
Highland 0 3 2 1 6 2 3 — 17
Bonneville 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 — 6
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Easton Eddie 1.1 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 6 BB; Jaxon Christensen 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Colton Sneddon 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Zach Blad 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Eddie 2-3. RBI: Z. Blad 1, Austin Hansen 1, B. Kelly 1, Blad 1, Eddie 1, Kobe Holt 1, Luke Davis 2.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Jacob Perez 2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Davon Luce 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Teagan Bird 0.2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Ty Martinson 1.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Crew Howell 0.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Craeton Cheney 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Tyler Kress 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Howell 3-3. RBI: Luce 1, Dayton Robinson 1, Bird 1, Martinson 1, Keegan Smith 1.
KIMBERLY 4, SUGAR-SALEM 3: At Kimberly, Sugar-Salem dropped a walk-off decision to Kimberly.
The Diggers took a 3-2 lead into the seventh, but Kimberly responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Sugar-Salem (9-5) will play Wood River at Buhl on Saturday afternoon, then against Buhl later in the day.
KIMBERLY 4, SUGAR-SALEM 3
Sugar-Salem 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 — 3
Kimberly 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 4
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Ky Garner 6.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: Ryan Harris 1, Tommy Woodcock 1.
KIMBERLY — Pitchers: Brennen Chappell 5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 6 BB; Jackson Cummins 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Dylan Holmes 3-4, Race Widmier 3-3. RBI: Widmier 3, Logan McMurdie 1.
Softball
BUHL 19, SUGAR-SALEM 8: At Sugar-Salem, the Diggers fell behind early in a double-figure loss to Buhl.
Buhl built a 10-1 lead after three innings, which made it hard for the Diggers to respond. They did plate six runs in the fifth, but they couldn’t come all the way back.
Sugar-Salem (4-5-1) will face Wood River Saturday morning at Kimberly.
BUHL 19, SUGAR-SALEM 8
Buhl 3 3 4 4 2 3 — 19
Sugar-Salem 0 1 0 0 6 1 — 8
BUHL — Pitchers: T. Turdy 6.0 IP, 13 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: K. Busman 3-3, J. Zimmers 3-5. RBI: K. Azevedo 1, Turdy 3, Busmann 1, Zimmers 1, K. Sherman 2.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: KaeLa Lancaster 6.0 IP, 11 H, 19 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 12 BB. Leading hitters: Sunny Bennion 2-3, Lancaster 2-4, Whitney Bradshaw 2-3. RBI: Kennedy Chambers 2-4, Brooke Sanderson 1-4, Kamry Bradshaw 2-3, Lancaster 1, Bradshaw 1.
SOUTH FREMONT 15, KIMBERLY 6: At Kimberly, South Fremont used two big innings to cruise to a win over Kimberly.
The Panthers logged five runs in the first inning and eight in the fourth, which helped them end the game after five innings.
South Fremont (3-3) will visit Filer on Saturday morning, then Wood River in the afternoon.
SOUTH FREMONT 15, KIMBERLY 6
South Fremont 5 0 2 8 0 — 15
Kimberly 0 6 0 0 0 — 6
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Haylie Angell 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nicole Powell 2-2, four with one hit. RBI: Powell 1, Kinley Geisler 1, Taylyn Cordingly 1, Kallie Johnson 1, Harlee Maupin 1, Angell 1, Ashlee Rydalch 3.
KIMBERLY — Pitchers: Piper Goff 1.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Presley Lyman 0.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: N/A. RBI: N/A.
WEST JEFFERSON 10, SODA SPRINGS 2: At West Jefferson, the Panthers dispatched Soda Springs in an easy win.
West Jefferson (5-1) got two hits and three RBI from Kimbur Mechem, whose team used a four-run second inning and a three-run fourth to leap ahead. They also allowed just two hits all game, courtesy of pitcher Jordyn Torgerson, who fanned 15 over seven innings.
WEST JEFFERSON 10, SODA SPRINGS 2
Soda Springs 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
West Jefferson 0 4 0 3 2 1 X — 10
SODA SPRINGS — Pitchers: M. Hill 6.0 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: A. Ericcson 1-2, A. Peterson 1-3. RBI: Ericcson 2.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Jordyn Torgerson 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 15 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kimbur Mechem 2-4, Torgerson 2-4, Natalie Brown 3-4. RBI: Mechem 3, Torgerson 1, Madi Pancheri 1, Amanda Owen 1, Jaycee Loundsbury 1.