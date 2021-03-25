At Caldwell, George Price used an RBI single to help Skyline baseball walk off in a 5-4 win over Fruitland.
It capped a memorable outing for Price, who went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in the victory.
Skyline needed just two pitchers to secure the win: Brayden Nickels struck out four in five innings, and Ryan Horvath fanned four in three frames.
Skyline will take on Bishop Kelly at 7 p.m. Saturday, which is Day 2 of the ICCU Spring Break Classic.
SKYLINE 5, FRUITLAND 4
Fruitland 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 4
Skyline 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 1 — 5
FRUITLAND — Pitchers: Landen Mendine 6.0 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; David Juarez 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Brennan Fitzsimunds 2-4. RBI: Kade Bidwell 1.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Brayden Nickels 5.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Ryan Horvath 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: George Price 3-5, Horvath 2-3, Nickels 2-3, Braden Owens 2-4. RBI: Price 1, Trey Olson 1, Owens 1, Ian Galbreaith 1.
Baseball
SUGAR-SALEM 10, JEROME 9: At Nampa, Sugar-Salem posted three runs in the sixth inning, which was enough to cover for Jerome’s late rally and a win.
Three Diggers recorded two-hits in the win, which came on the first day of the ICCU Spring Break Classic: Tanner Olsen, Mack Chappell and Carson Harris, the last of whom drove in what turned out to be the game-winning run by reaching on an error.
Olsen took the win on the mound, allowing one run (unearned) on two hits in 1 2/3 innings of work.
SUGAR-SALEM 10, JEROME 9
Jerome 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 — 9
Sugar-Salem 3 3 1 0 0 3 — 10
JEROME — Pitchers: Kaleb Lightner 1.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Jacob Day 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Wesley Prestwitch 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Jonathan Ramsey 2-5, Kyle Craig 2-4, Aiden Wallace 2-2. RBI: Ramsey 1, Craig 1, Lightner 1, Dalan Thompson 2, Nate McDonald 1, Logan Worthington 1.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Kelton Garner 3.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; James Chase 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Tanner Olsen 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Carson Harris 2-4, Olsen 2-3, Mack Chappell 2-3. RBI: C. Harris 1, R. Harris 1, Tommy Woodcock 1, Olsen 2, Chappell 3, Chase 1.
SKYLINE 4, VALLIVUE 3: At Caldwell, Skyline scored two runs in the seventh to take a one-run lead, which the Grizzles hung on to for a second win of the day.
Braden Owens drove in the game-tying run with an RBI groundout, while George Price reached on an error, which scored what became the game-winning run three batters later.
Starting pitcher Landon Merzlock secured the win for Skyline, twirling 5 1/3 innings of three-run, nine-strikeout ball.
SKYLINE 4, VALLIVUE 3
Skyline 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 — 4
Vallivue 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 3
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Landon Merzlock 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 9 K, 2 BB; George Price 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Logan Taggart 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Andrew Nelson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Chandler Robinson 2-4. RBI: Ryan Horvath 1, Robinson 1, Braden Owens 1.
VALLIVUE — Pitchers: Z. Garner 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; Sam Sandoval 2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: S. Brummett 2-4, J. Guerrero 2-4, K. Huffman 2-4. RBI: Guerrero 1, Huffman 1.
NAMPA 11, SUGAR-SALEM 10: At Nampa, Sugar-Salem yielded two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, which allowed Nampa to walk off with a one-run win.
Sugar-Salem, which entered the seventh with a 10-9 lead, allowed both runs to score via walk.
Kyzon Garner led the Diggers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
NAMPA 11, SUGAR-SALEM 10
Sugar-Salem 1 0 3 0 3 3 0 — 10
Nampa 1 3 3 0 0 2 2 — 11
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Kyzon Garner 3.0 IP 5 H 7 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Ryan Harris 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 6 BB; Tommy Woodcock 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Garner 3-3, Carson Harris 2-4, Woodcock 2-3. RBI: Garner 1, R. Harris 2, Woodcock 1, Tanner Olsen 2, Bridger Norman 1.
NAMPA — Pitchers: Esteban Alaniz 3.0 IP 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Ethan Sayer 3.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Zack Lerdall 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Alaniz 2-2, Jacob Scott 1-4. RBI: Lerdall 2, Scott 3, Ryan Schuler 3, Carson Rich 2, Ricky Perez 1.
IDAHO FALLS 6, TIMBERLINE 3: At Meridian, Jaxon Sorenson finished 3 for 3 with two doubles and a triple and knocked in the go-ahead run the top of the seventh as the Tigers broke open a tie game with four runs.
Starter Merit Jones struck out 10.
IDAHO FALLS 6, TIMBERLINE 3
Idaho Falls 0 1 0 0 1 0 4 — 6 12 3
Timberline 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 — 3 5 2
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Merit Jones 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 2 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 2-4, Sorenson 3-3, Bradley Thompson 3-4. Eliot Jones, Sorenson 2. 3B: Sorenson. RBI: Beau Anderson, Jones, Sorenson 2, Thompson 2.
TIMBERLINE — NA
BLACKFOOT 7, KUNA 6, 5 INNINGS: At Boise, the Broncos plated five runs in the top of the fifth to rally by Kuna.
Tyler Vance's sacrifice fly tied the game and Stryker Wood's fielder's choice groundout brought in the go-ahead run.
BLACKFOOT 7, KUNA 6
Blackfoot 0 0 0 2 5 — 7 4 2
Kuna 4 0 0 2 0 — 6 6 3
BLACKFOOT — Pitching: Ryan Reynolds 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Dax Whitiney 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Michael Edwards 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Ryan Sheidley 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Avian Martinez 2-3, Candon Dahle 2-2. 2B: Dahle. RBI: Jaxon Grimmett 2, Martinez, Tyler Vance, Benjamin Wilson 2, Stryker Wood.
KUNA — Gavin Gordon 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Grant Orme 2.0 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 4 ER,4 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Logan Bundy 2-2. 2B: Kevin Brekke, Bundy, Gavin Gordon. RBI: Brekke 2, Bundy, Jackson Fife, Gordon.
BISHOP KELLY 7, BLACKFOOT 0: At Boise, the Broncos were held to one hit and hurt themselves in the field with five errors.
BISHOP KELLY 7, BLACKFOOT 0
Blackfoot 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 5
Bishop Kelly 2 0 2 1 1 1 x — 7 3 0
BLACKFOOT — Pitching: Candon Dahle 4.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 5 BB; Jaxon Grimmett 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB.
BISHOP KELLY — Pitching: Jackson Hatch 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Ian George 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Jack Heffner. RBI