At Shelley, Skyline baseball starter Landon Merzlock struck out 16 in a no-hitter, helping the Grizzlies secure a 5-0 win over the Russets.
Merzlock walked just two in the win, which also featured a 3-for-4, two-RBI game from Chandler Robinson. Matt Hollingsworth also procured two hits for the Grizzlies.
Skyline (13-8) will host a doubleheader against Shelley on Thursday afternoon.
SKYLINE 5, SHELLEY 0
Skyline 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 — 5
Shelley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Landon Merzlock 7.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 16 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Chandler Robinson 3-4, Matt Hollingsworth 2-3. RBI: Robinson 2, Trey Olson 1.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Trevor Gemar 5.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Dylan Bean 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: None. RBI: None.
Baseball
BLACKFOOT 4, BONNEVILLE 2: At Bonneville, Blackfoot used a late surge to hold on for a win over the Bees.
Blackfoot entered the fifth inning deadlocked at 1-1, but that’s when it pushed two runs across, followed by one more in the sixth.
Jaxon Grimmett with six innings and fanned 10 for the Broncos, who move to 18-5 with the win.
BLACKFOOT 4, BONNEVILLE 2
Blackfoot 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 4
Bonneville 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Jaxon Grimmett 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 0 BB; Jace Grimmett 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Vance 2-4, Carter Layton 2-2. RBI: Vance 2, Jaxon Grimmett 1.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Dayton Robinson 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Carter Cheney 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Crew Howell 2-4.
BLACKFOOT 11, BONNEVILLE 1: At Bonneville, Blackfoot kept the pressure on in Game 2 of this doubleheader with a runaway victory.
Candon Dahle turned in a 2-for-2, four-RBI game for the Broncos, while starter Ryan Reynolds spun a six-inning one-hitter.
BLACKFOOT 11, BONNEVILLE 1
Blackfoot 3 0 1 0 4 3 — 11
Bonneville 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Ryan Reynolds 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Vance 3-3. RBI: Vance 1, Stryker Wood 2, Candon Dahle 4, Rich Moore 3, Avian Martinez 1.
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Riley Bowman 3.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Seth Walton 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 Er, 1 K, 2 BB; Teagan Bird 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Davon Luce 1-3. RBI: None.
MADISON 18, HILLCREST 3: At Rexburg, Madison erupted for a huge offensive game in a blowout win over Hillcrest.
The Bobcats, who got a four-RBI game from Landen Drake, exploded for seven runs in the third and tacked on four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings, cruising to a five-inning win.
Madison (12-9) will host Century on Saturday afternoon.
MADISON 18, HILLCREST 3
Hillcrest 0 0 0 1 2 — 3
Madison 3 7 4 4 — 18
HILLCREST — Pitchers: CJ Chastain 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Jayden Freeman 1.0 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Bjorn Zarate 2.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Three with two hits. RBI: Cooper Jorgenson 2, Zarate 1.
MADISON — Pitchers: Landen Drake 3.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Four with two hits. RBI: Kameron Kostial 2, Trayson Kostial 3, Cody Rydalch 3, Jace Leatham 1, Ethan Garner 1, Landen Drake 4, Pena 2.
RIGBY 10, THUNDER RIDGE 6: At Rigby, the Trojans struck with a huge fourth inning to secure a win over Thunder Ridge.
The Trojans posted eight runs in the fourth, which was enough for the win.
Rigby (4-17) will visit Thunder Ridge for a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.
RIGBY 10, THUNDER RIDGE 6
Thunder Ridge 2 0 1 0 0 3 0 — 6
Rigby 1 0 1 8 0 0 X — 10
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: N/A.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Joel Simmons 5.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Trey Satthoff 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Six with one hit. RBI: Jon Madsen 1, James Madsen 1, Jack Boudrero 2, Joel Simmons 2.
HIGHLAND 17, IDAHO FALLS 6: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers couldn’t keep pace with Highland in a blowout loss.
Idaho Falls permitted a seven-run fourth inning, which was enough for the Rams to win.
The Tigers (19-4) will host Hillcrest on Friday afternoon.
HIGHLAND 17, IDAHO FALLS 6
Highland 1 0 0 7 5 2 2 — 17
Idaho Falls 2 0 0 3 0 1 0 — 6
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Easton Eddie 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Easton Durham 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Austin Hansen 3-4. RBI: Jaxon Christensen 2, Hansen 5, Durham 1, Baker 1, Colton Sneddon 1, Holt 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Nate Rose 3.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Zack Bridges 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Eliot Jones 1.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Hayden Carlson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Rose 2-4, Jaxon Sorenson 2-4. RBI: Rose 1, Sorenson 3, Jones 1.
IDAHO FALLS 13, HIGHLAND 3: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers rebounded in Game 2 of a doubleheader with a rout over Highland.
Jaxon Sorenson and Eliot Jones each went 3-for-3 with two RBI, helping Idaho Falls build a 12-3 lead after three and cruise to the five-inning victory.
IDAHO FALLS 13, HIGHLAND 3
Highland 0 0 3 0 0 — 3
Idaho Falls 2 4 6 0 1 — 13
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Baker 1.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R,0 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Foltz 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Colton Sneddon 1.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Christensen 1-3, Austin Hansen 1-2. RBI: Christensen 2, Easton Eddie 1.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Jaxon Sorenson 5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Sorenson 3-3, Eliot Jones 3-3. RBI: Zack Bridges 2, Sorenson 2, Jones 2, Bradley Thompson 1, Dylan Seeley 1.
Softball
WEST JEFFERSON 13, NORTH FREMONT 2: At Ashton, West Jefferson ran away with a blowout win over North Fremont thanks to two big innings.
The Panthers, who got a complete-game, seven-strikeout outing from starter Jordyn Torgerson, plated six runs apiece in the first and sixth innings, allowing them to win in five innings.
West Jefferson moves to 16-2 with the win.
WEST JEFFERSON 13, NORTH FREMONT 2
West Jefferson 6 0 0 6 1 — 13
North Fremont 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: Kimbur Mechem 1, Madi Pancheri 1, Londyn Wood 1, Taylor Petersen 1.
NORTH FREMONT — Pitchers: S. Gunnell 2.1 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; K. Bohn 2.2 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: M. Hoffner 2.
HILLCREST 11, SKYLINE 3: At Skyline, Hillcrest pounced early and cruised to a rout over the Grizzlies.
The Knights posted four runs in the first inning and three in the second, good for a seven-run lead early on. Sam Johnson went 4-for-4 and Jersey Jarvis went 3-for-3 for Hillcrest (10-5), which will visit Shelley on Friday night.
HILLCREST 11, SKYLINE 3
Skyline 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 — 3
Hillcrest 4 3 1 1 2 0 X — 11
SKYLINE — Pitchers: R. Hunter 6.0 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: E. Cottrell 2-2, T. Elordi 2-3, Kelcee Christensen 2-3. RBI: Addi White 1, E. Whitworth 1, Christensen 1.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Kenzie Peterson 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Bailey Egan 3.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Jaycee Jacobsen 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Sam Johnson 4-4, Jersey Jarvis 3-3. RBI: Jarvis 2, Hallie Causey 1, Jacobsen 1, Liv Stoddard 1, Joselyn Lundblade 5.
SOUTH FREMONT 22, SUGAR-SALEM 12: At Sugar City, South Fremont used some efficient offense to ease past Sugar-Salem.
Taylyn Cordingly posted a 3-for-6, four-RBI game for the Cougars, who used a eight-run third inning and a seven-run seventh to cruise to the win.
South Fremont improves to 7-13.
SOUTH FREMONT 22, SUGAR-SALEM 12
South Fremont 0 2 8 1 1 3 7 — 22
Sugar-Salem 0 0 0 3 3 2 4 — 12
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Harlee Maupin 6.2 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 7 BB; Haylie Angell 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nicole Powell 3-5, Kinley Geisler 3-6, Taylyn Cordingly 3-6, Brynn Hammond 3-4. RBI: Powell 3, Geisler 3, Kallie Johnson 2, Cordingly 3, Maupin 2, Hammond 3, Kate Webster 1, Chantae Lecheminant 2, Angell 2, Natalie Robles 1.
SUGAR-SALEM — N/A.