At Melaleuca Field, the Grizzlies got a seven-RBI game from Trey Olson and eased past Shelley for a 9-4 win.
Olson mashed a grand slam in the fourth, and Brayden Nickels struck out 10 for the Grizzlies (15-8), who will host Pocatello on Saturday morning.
SKYLINE 9, SHELLEY 4
Shelley 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 — 4
Skyline 0 0 3 5 0 1 X — 9
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Jaxon Byington 3.2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Jedd Kerner 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Austin Bateman 2-3. RBI: Jarret Leal 1, Bateman 1, Stockton Poulsen 1.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Brayden Nickels 7.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 10 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Chandler Robinson 2-3, Trey Olson 3-4, Braden Owens 2-4. RBI: George Price 2, Olson 7.
Baseball
SKYLINE 17, SHELLEY 5: At Melaleuca Field, Skyline completed a doubleheader sweep of Shelley with another dominating victory.
In Game 2, Trey Olson drove in another four runs for the Grizzlies, who ended the game after five innings.
SKYLINE 17, SHELLEY 5
Shelley 0 1 4 0 0 — 5
Skyline 6 6 4 1 X — 17
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Jedd Kerner 1.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Nate Ball 0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; John Kerner 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Austin Bateman 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Trevor Gemar 2-3. RBI: Bateman 1, Kayden Kidman 2, Jaxon Byington 1, Dylan Beal 1.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Andrew Nelson 5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: George Price 3-3, Trey Olson 3-3. RBI: Logan Taggart 1, Chandler Robinson 1, Olson 4, Ryan Horvath 1, Braden Owens 1, Landon Merzlock 4.
THUNDER RIDGE 8, RIGBY 0: At Thunder Ridge, Titans starter Kaysen Isom hurled a complete-game shutout, helping his team blank Rigby.
Isom, who also drove in two runs, struck out six over seven innings. The Titans (3-15), who will visit Rigby on Wednesday afternoon, plated four in the fourth inning.
THUNDER RIDGE 8, RIGBY 0
Rigby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Thunder Ridge 2 0 0 4 2 0 X — 8
RIGBY — Pitchers: Lord 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Connor Lord 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Lucas Hawkes 2.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Jack Boudrero 2-3. RBI: None.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Kaysen Isom 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Conner Hall 3-4, Ayson Webb 2-3, Kolby Landon 2-4. RBI: Hall 1, Easton Stauffer 1, Isom 2, Ethan Dunnells 1, Gavin Hix 2.
RIGBY 8, THUNDER RIDGE 3: At Thunder Ridge, Rigby rebounded in Game 2 of this doubleheader with a solid win.
Jack Boudrero struck out six across six innings, and drove in a run for the Trojans, who scored in four different innings.
Rigby moves to 5-18 with the win.
RIGBY 8, THUNDER RIDGE 3
Rigby 0 2 3 0 1 2 0 — 8
Thunder Ridge 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
RIGBY — Pitchers: Jack Boudrero 6.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 0 BB; Trey Satthoff 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Paxton Sheppard 2-3, Ryker Kirkham 2-3. RBI: Satthoff 1, Lucas Hawkes 2, Boudrero 1, James Madsen 1, Connor Lord 1.
THUNDER RIDGE — N/A.
Softball
BLACKFOOT 12, PRESTON 2: At Blackfoot, the Broncos had no problems dispatching Preston in a blowout win.
The Broncos, who got a three-hit, four-RBI game from Vic Agado, scored in every inning, cruising to the five-inning victory. Kymber Wieland fanned 10 across five frames.
Blackfoot moves to 15-5-1.
BLACKFOOT 12, PRESTON 2
Preston 0 1 0 1 0 — 2
Blackfoot 3 2 1 2 4 — 12
PRESTON — Pitchers: Kendall Keller 4.1 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Five with one hit. RBI: Keller 1.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Marli Pearson 3-3, Vic Agado 3-3. RBI: Pearson 1, Sami Staley 1, Madi Duke 2, Agado 4, Wieland 2, Mali Taufui 2.
BLACKFOOT 15, PRESTON 5: At Blackfoot, the Broncos used more explosive offense in a rout of Preston in Game 2 of this doubleheader.
Blackfoot posted seven runs in the fourth inning and sixth in the fifth, good for an easy victory.
BLACKFOOT 15, PRESTON 5
Preston 4 1 0 0 0 — 5
Blackfoot 0 2 0 7 6 — 15
PRESTON — Pitchers: Charly Bair 4.0 IP, 12 H, 15 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Five with one hit. RBI: Rorie Hansen 1, Bair 2, Dru Despain 2.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Sami Staley 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Lindsey Cooper 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Kymber Wieland 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Vic Agado 3-4. RBI: Marli Pearson 4, Wieland 3, Agado 2, Tylar Daley 1, Malia Taufui 2, Hailey Burnett 1, Yoleni Navarrete 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 16, TETON 1: At Driggs, Sugar-Salem used two big innings to cruise to a win over Teton.
The Diggers plated seven runs in the first inning and nine in the third, thanks to two-RBI outings from Olivia Crapo, Brooke Sanderson and KaeLa Lancaster.
Sugar-Salem improves to 10-10-1 with the three-inning victory.
SUGAR-SALEM 16, TETON 1
Sugar-Salem 7 0 9 — 16
Teton 1 0 0 —1
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 3-3, Kennedy Chambers 2-3, KaeLa Lancaster 2-3. RBI: Crapo 2, Chambers 1, Sunny Bennion 1, Kamry Bradshaw 1, Sanderson 2, Annika Hales 1, Lancaster 2, Karlee Klinger 1.
TETON — N/A.
THUNDER RIDGE 10, IDAHO FALLS 6: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans used a huge second inning to secure a win over Idaho Falls.
Trynly Haack drove in a pair of runs for Thunder Ridge, which posted eight runs in the third.
The Titans improve to 5-0 with the win.
THUNDER RIDGE 10, IDAHO FALLS 6
Idaho Falls 1 0 0 0 0 3 2 — 6
Thunder Ridge 0 0 8 0 0 2 X — 10
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Giselle Kump 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Calyn Wood 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Macy Cordon 2-2, Caroline Galbraith 2-3. RBI: Kate Rodel 1, Sheli Williams 1, Cordon 1, Sydnee Stohl 1, Kump 1.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Trysta Hoffman 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Kailann Scoresby 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: Trynly Haack 2.
THUNDER RIDGE 7, IDAHO FALLS 1: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans secured a doubleheader sweep with a rout over Idaho Falls.
Five different players drove in runs for the Titans, who also got a complete-game, 10-strikeout outing from pitcher Kailann Scoresby.
THUNDER RIDGE 7, IDAHO FALLS 1
Idaho Falls 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Thunder Ridge 1 0 2 0 1 3 X — 7
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Alex Carr 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Calyn Wood 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Giselle Kump 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: Kate Rodel 1.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Kailann Scoresby 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Mesa Winchester 3-3, Scoresby 2-2. RBI: Sierra John 1, Trynly Haack 2, Brynly Dabell 1, Madyson Williams 1, Scoresby 1.
SUGAR-SALEM 6, TETON 3: At Driggs, Sugar-Salem earned a close win over Teton.
The Diggers, who got RBIs from five different players, took the lead with a two-run fifth and held on the rest of the way.
Sugar-Salem improves to 12-10-1 with the victory.
SUGAR-SALEM 6, TETON 3
Sugar-Salem 1 0 1 1 2 1 0 — 6
Teton 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: James Chase 4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Adam Nelson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Tanner Olsen 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ryan Harris 2-3, Tanner Olsen 2-3. RBI: Harris 1, Carson Harris 1, Olsen 1, Bridger Norman 1, Nelson 1.
TETON — Pitchers: Logan Brewer 6.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Cooper Christensen 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Forrest Wartig 2. RBI: Brewer 2, Brody Hess 1.