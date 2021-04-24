At Pocatello, George Price hurled a complete-game shutout and Skyline dispatched Highland, 3-0.
Price struck out six over seven innings, and he also went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Grizzlies, who plated one in the second and two in the fifth. That was enough for Price to keep the lead intact.
Skyline (12-8) will visit Shelley on Wednesday afternoon.
SKYLINE 3, HIGHLAND 0
Skyline 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 — 3
Highland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
SKYLINE — Pitchers: George Price 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Logan Taggart 2-4, Price 2-4. RBI: Ryan Horvath 1, Trey Olson 1, Braden Owens 1.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Trem Tolman 6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; A. Simpson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Luke Davis 2-3. RBI: None.
Baseball
HILLCREST 6, BONNEVILLE 3: At Hillcrest, the Knights tacked on a few runs early and held on a for a narrow win over Bonneville.
Tyler Schultz drove in a pair of runs for the Knights, who scored twice in the first and second innings each and survived the Bees’ sixth-inning rally.
Hillcrest (8-9) will host Madison on Tuesday afternoon.
HILLCREST 6, BONNEVILLE 3
Bonneville 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 — 3
Hillcrest 2 2 0 1 0 1 — 6
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Walton 1.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Robinson 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; R. Bowman 1.1 IP, 3 H , 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Howell 2-3, Bird 2-3. RBI: Howell 1, Bowman 1, Cheney 1.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Tyler Schultz 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Jayden Freeman 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Bridger Prince 2-3. RBI: Schultz 2, Brett Bartell 1, CJ Chastain 1.
MARSH VALLEY 3, SUGAR-SALEM 0: At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem managed just one hit in a low-scoring loss to Marsh Valley.
The hit came from Tanner Olsen, who lined a single in the second frame. From there, though, Marsh Valley pitcher Stanton Howell held the Diggers scoreless, racking up 13 strikeouts in the process.
Sugar-Salem moves to 11-10-1 with the loss.
MARSH VALLEY 3, SUGAR-SALEM 0
Marsh Valley 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 — 3
Sugar-Salem 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
MARSH VALLEY — Pitchers: Stanton Howell 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 13 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Six with one hit. RBI: None.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Adam Nelson 7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Tanner Olsen 1-3. RBI: None.
Softball
RIGBY 10, HILLCREST 0: At Hillcrest, Rigby built a steady lead over five innings and secured a comfortable win over the Knights.
The Trojans, who got a 4-for-4, four-RBI game from Ruby Gneiting, took a 6-0 lead into the fifth, which is when they poured on four more runs for the final margin.
Rigby starter Emma Cluff struck out 10 over five scoreless innings.
Rigby (13-6) will host Idaho Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
RIGBY 10, HILLCREST 0
Hillcrest 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rigby 1 1 2 2 4 — 10
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Kenzie Peterson 3.1 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Jaycee Jacobson 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: None.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Emma Cluff 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 2-4, Abbey Wilkins 2-4, Ruby Gneiting 4-4. RBI: Cherry 2, Wilkins 2, Gneiting 4, Erin Bishop 1, McKenzie Cluff 1.
SUGAR-SALEM 16, MARSH VALLEY 6: At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem used a big second inning to set the stage for a blowout win over Marsh Valley.
The Diggers, who got multi-hit games from six players, erupted for six runs in the second, which helped them end the game after six frames. Sunny Bennion went 3-for-4 with five RBI.
Sugar-Salem (8-8-1) will host a doubleheader against Firth on Tuesday afternoon.
SUGAR-SALEM 16, MARSH VALLEY 6
Marsh Valley 0 0 0 0 4 2 — 6
Sugar-Salem 1 6 2 1 3 3 — 16
MARSH VALLEY — Pitchers: S. Shelby 1.1 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; L. Libbie 4.1 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 Er, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Four with two hits. RBI: A. Ellee 1, C. Camri 1, L. Libbie 1, Brooklyn S. 1, G. Layla 1.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 6.0 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 3-5, Sunny Bennion 3-4, Pocock 3-3. RBI: Crapo 3, Kennedy Chambers 2, Bennion 5, Kamry Bradshaw 1, Kalisi Griggs 1, KaeLa Lancaster 1, Pocock 2.
THUNDER RIDGE 20, HILLCREST 10: At Hillcrest, Thunder Ridge earned its second win of the season thanks to a couple big innings in a victory over the Knights.
The Titans logged seven runs in the fourth inning and nine in the sixth, which was enough to win by a comfortable margin. Kolby Landon went 5-for-5 with two RBI, while Brent Tueller carded a 4-for-5, two-RBI game for Thunder Ridge.
Thunder Ridge (2-13) will visit Rigby on Wednesday afternoon.
THUNDER RIDGE 20, HILLCREST 10
Thunder Ridge 1 2 0 7 1 9 — 20
Hillcrest 0 5 0 2 1 2 — 10
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Creighton John 4.0 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Jackson Beck 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Gavin Hix 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Brent Tueller 4-5, Kolby Landon 5-5. RBI: Isom 3, Stauffer 4, Webb 4, Tueller 2, Landon 2, Beck 1, Grimmett 1, Hall 2.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Cooper Jorgenson 3.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Wade Capson 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Daniel Lopez 1.0 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Tyler McCubbin 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ben Zarate 3-3, McCubbin 2-3. RBI: Tyler Schultz 1, Capson 2, Jorgenson 1, Jayden Freeman 2, Bjorn Zarate 1, Wyatt Jackson 1.