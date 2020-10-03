At Blackfoot, the Preston boys and girls cross country squads won the team titles at the Snake River Invitational meet.
(Full results at athletic.net)
Varsity girls
Team scores
1. Preston 44, 2. Highland 78, 3. Skyline 88, 4. Bonneville 133, 5. Snake River 141, 6. Bear Lake 141, 7. Rigby 153, 8. Blackfoot 154, 9. Butte County 250, 10. Grace 288
Individual results
1. Elise Kelsey (Bear Lake) 19:43.6, 2. Sariah Harrison (Skyline) 19:51.8, 3. Kennedy Kunz (Bonneville) 19:55.6, 4. Natalya Babcock (Butte County) 20:09.4, 5. McKinley Scott (Preston) 20:11.2, 6. Angelie Scott (Preston) 20:11.4, 7. Sarah Despain (Blackfoot) 20:50.2, 8. Maren Leffler (Preston) 20:54.9, 9. Aliza Simpson (Highland) 20:56.3, 10. Elly Jeppsen (Preston) 20:57.7
Varsity boys
Team scores
1. Preston 35, 2. Rigby 72, 3. Blackfoot 78, 4. Highland 95, 5. Skyline 148, 6. Snake River 171, 7. Grace 191, 8. Bonneville 206, 9. Firth 248, 10. South Fremont 291, 11. Bear Lake 322, 12. Butte County 336, 13. Rockland 374
Individual results
1. Sam Jeppsen (Preston) 16:18.7, 2. Jared Harden (Highland) 16:22.2, 3. Edison Leffler (Preston) 16:37.5, 4. Eli Gregory (Blackfoot) 16:41.8, 5. Benjamin Ricks (Rigby) 16:42.8, 6. Garrett Hale (Preston) 16:48.0, 7. Jacob Van Orden (Highland) 16:52.3, 8. Cole Wilkerson (Grace), 9. Justin Whitehead (Blackfoot) 16:57.3, 10. Dawson Leffler (Preston) 17:08.1.
Scores
Boys soccer
Sugar-Salem 4, Firth 1
Hillcrest 5, Shelley 0