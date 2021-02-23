At Skyline, the Grizzlies earned a spot in the 4A district title game with a 55-51 overtime win over Bonneville.
Skyline, which won the extra session 8-4, had three players in double figures: Raleigh Shippen (15 points) Christean Thomas (14) and Cade Marlow (13).
Carson Johnson had 19 points for Bonneville, whose season comes to an end in the loss.
SKYLINE 55, BONNEVILLE 51 (OT)
Bonneville 11 12 13 11 4 — 51
Skyline 13 9 14 11 8 — 55
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 10, Stoddard 2, Perez 4, Johnson 19, Judy 2, McDonald 14.
SKYLINE — Christean Thomas 14, Raleigh Shippen 15, Cade Marlow 13, Isaac Farnsworth 6, Landon Merzlock 7.
Scores
Boys basketball
Rigby 62, Idaho Falls 47
Madison 65, Thunder Ridge 53