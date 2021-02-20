At Meridian, the Skyline girls basketball team, making its first trip to the state tournament since 2007, defeated Mountain Home 54-37 in Saturday's 4A consolation game.
Mattie Olson scored 23 points and Lizzie Bialas add 11 as Skyline (19-8) rebounded from a tough loss to district foe Blackfoot in the tournament opener and handily beat Middleton to 68-35 to advance to the consolation final.
SKYLINE 54, MOUNTAIN HOME 37
Skyline 13 12 18 11 — 54
Mountain Home 5 9 12 11 — 37
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 2, Alex Adelizzi 2, Drew Chapman 7, Taryn Chapman 3, Sophia Anderson 4, Lizzie Bialas 11, Mattie Olson 23, Tailer Thomas 2.
MOUNTAIN HOME — Reece Floyd 8, Jasmine Patton 1, Maddie Keener 14, Isabelle Johnson 2, Sadie Drake 7, Sanea Gainous 2, Emily Harper 2.
2A state tournament
SODA SPRINGS 35, RIRIE 32: At Boise, the Bulldogs lost a close one to the Cardinals in the 2A consolation final.
Ririe (23-4) trailed by as many as nine points, but held Soda Springs to just nine points over the second and third quarters to get back in the game.
Dallas Sutton topped Ririe with 10 points an Sara Boone added nine points and eight rebounds.
SODA SPRINGS 35, RIRIE 32
Soda Springs 14 4 5 12 — 35
Ririe 7 8 7 10 — 32
SODA SPRINGS — Jinette Garbett 3, Nelly Pelayo 6, Tayler Thompson 14, Taylor Billman 2, Zipaya Somsen 10.
RIRIE — Brianna Scott 1, Breyer Newman 3, Skylee Coles 1, Sara Boone 9, Abbie Nelson 2, Maggie Ball 4, Dallas Sutton 10, Halley Guthrie 2.
Boys basketball
4A District 6 tournament
BONNEVILLE 48, BLACKFOOT 46 OT: At Bonneville, the Bees kept their season alive with a tight win over the Broncos.
Carson Johnson scored 20 points and Carson Judy added 15 points and 10 rebounds and hit clutch free throws down the stretch.
Bonneville (11-12) has a rematch with Skyline on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the championship game against top-seeded Hillcrest.
BONNEVILLE 48, BLACKFOOT 46
Blackfoot 8 10 9 16 3 — 46
Bonneville 8 14 10 11 5 — 48
BLACKFOOT — Jaden Harris 3, Jaxon Ball 6, Chase Cannon 5, Dylan Peterson 2, Candon Dahle 9, Carter Layton 12, Ja'vonte King 9.
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 5, Caleb Stoddard 4, Carson Johnson 20, Carson Judy 15, McKay Judy 2, Devin McDonald 2.
HILLCREST 47, SKYLINE 34: At Hillcrest, the top-seeded Knights held the Grizzlies to four points in the second and fourth quarter to pull away and earn a berth in the 4A District 6 tournament title game on Wednesday.
Isaac Davis led Hillcrest with 10 points and Garrett Phippen added nine.
The Knights (17-6) play the winner of Tuesday's Bonneville-Skyline game.
HILLCREST 47, SKYLINE 34
Skyline 16 4 10 4 — 34
Hillcrest 13 18 9 7 — 47
SKYLINE — Christian Thomas 2, Parker Kucera 2, Raleigh Shippen 11, Cade Marlow 4, Isaac Farnsworth 6, Landon Merzlock 9.
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 10, Cooper Kesler 5, Tre Kofe 7, Jase Austin 7, Garrett Phippen 9, Sam Kunz 6, Kobe Kesler 3.