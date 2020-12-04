At Skyline, four Grizzlies scored in double figures in 64-58, non-conference girls win over Century.
Mattie Olson posted 18 points, Drew Chapman logged 12, Lizzie Bialas tallied 11 and Sophia Anderson chipped in 10 for the Grizzlies, who got outscored 20-9 in the third quarter but outscored the Diamondbacks 25-13 in the fourth.
Skyline took a 30-25 lead into halftime, but that's when the back-and-forth affair began.
The Grizzlies (3-2) will host Bonneville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SKYLINE 64, CENTURY 58
Century: 14 11 20 13 — 58
Skyline: 17 13 9 25 — 64
CenturY — Preslie Merrill 16, Ashton Adamson 11, Tenleigh Smith 12, Taylor Smith 12, Taylor Bull 7.
Skyline: Sienna Taylor 9, Drew Chapman 12, Sophia Anderson 10, Lizzie Bialas 11, Mattie Olson 18, Tailer Thomas 4.
Girls basketball
WEST JEFFERSON 67, MALAD 32: At West Jefferson, the Panthers moved to 5-1 with an easy win over Malad.
West Jefferson got a game-high 18 points from Eliza Anhder and 15 from Kimbur Mecham, while Carlee Johnson and Jordyn Torgerson each added seven for the Panthers, who outscored the Dragons 22-8 in the third quarter.
Shannen Hudnell produced a team-best 12 points for Malad, which generated just three points in the third quarter.
West Jefferson (5-1) will host North Fremont at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WEST JEFFERSON 67, MALAD 32
Malad: 11 8 3 10 — 32
West Jefferson: 14 22 13 18 — 67
Malad — Beth McClain 2, Brooklynn Gross 5, Sheridan Brown 3, Shannen Hudnell 12, Riley Dorius 8, Brynn Thomas 2.
West Jefferson: Suhay Puente 5, Elizabeth Spencer 1, Eliza Anhder 18, Carlee Johnson 7, Lacy Dalling 4, Kimbur Mecham 15, McKenna Neville 6, Cambree Hall 4, Jordyn Torgerson 7
BUTTE COUNTY 59, FIRTH 40: At Arco, Butte County stayed unbeaten and cruised to a win over Firth.
The Pirates, who outscored the Cougars 18-7 in the second quarter, got 24 points from Kia McAffee, 13 from Belle Beard and 10 from Madi Kniffin, helping their team outscore Firth 15-10 in the fourth frame.
Two Cougars scored in double figures — Nicole McKinnon tallied 11 points and Kylie Mecham added 10 — but it wasn't enough.
Butte County (5-0) will host Murtaugh at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Firth will host South Fremont at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BUTTE COUNTY 59, FIRTH 40
Firth: 11 7 12 10 — 40
Butte County: 10 18 16 15 — 59
Firth — Cathy Robbins 3, Kylie Mecham 10, Nicole McKinnon 11, Megan Jolley 2, Hailey Barker 9, Dayton Folkman 5.
Butte County — Kia McAffee 24, Madi Kniffin 10, Anna Knight 4, Belle Beard 13, Emily Hansen 8.
RIRIE 45, SODA SPRINGS 35: At Ririe, the Bulldogs seized an early advantage on Soda Springs and never looked back, adding to their near-spotless 5-1 record.
Skylee Coles posted a game-best 17 points and Dallas Sutton registered 11 for Ririe, which opened a 11-4 lead after the first quarter and held off Soda Springs the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs, who also got five points from Sara Boone and four apiece from Maggie Ball and Paige Martinez, outscored the Cardinals 16-9 in the fourth frame.
Ririe (5-1) will visit Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Saturday.
RIRIE 45, SODA SPRINGS 35
Soda Springs: 4 14 8 9 — 35
Ririe: 11 12 6 16 — 45
Soda Springs: Alexa Moldenhauer 9, Kaitlynn Moldenhauer 2, Jinettie Garbett 8, Zipaya Samsen 7, Taylor Thompson 3, Taylor Billman 6.
Ririe: Brier Newman 2, Skylee Coles 17, Paige Martinez 4, Sara Boone 5, Maggie Ball 2, Dallas Sutton 11, Halley Guthrie 4.
Boys basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 70, FILER 39: At Sugar-Salem, the Diggers registered their first win of the season with a blowout victory over Filer.
Sugar-Salem, which led 42-24 at halftime, enjoyed 16 points from Crew Clark and 12 from Porter Holt. Ryan Harris carded nine points and Toby Pinnock recorded eight for the Diggers, who limited the Wildcats to seven points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.
Sugar-Salem (1-1) will visit Kimberly at 4 p.m. Saturday.
SUGAR-SALEM 70, FILER 39
Sugar-Salem: 21 21 17 11 — 70
Filer: 14 10 7 8 — 39
Sugar-Salem — Crew Clark 16, Braiden Shawcroft 4, Kyzon Garner 2, Braden Gymon 5, Porter Holt 12, Coy Sanderson 7, Christian Gordon 2, Toby Pinnock 8, Ryken Clay 5, Ryan Harris 9.
Filer — Drake 1, Kelson 10, Jake B. 12, Davis W. 6, Jon M. 2, Joel Perez 5, Tegon Tews 5.
IDAHO FALLS 50, SHELLEY 37: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers bolted out to a quick start on Shelley, earning a double-digit win.
Idaho Falls used a balanced scoring effort to secure the win, getting 13 points from Dylan Seeley, 12 from Jaxon Sorenson, eight from Merit Jones and seven from Skyler Olsen.
The Tigers, who earned a 14-6 lead after one, connected on 6 of 16 triples. Two came from Seeley, who also handed out three assists.
Idaho Falls (1-1) will host Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shelley (1-1) will welcome Teton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
VICTORY CHARTER 69, BUTTE COUNTY 67: At Dietrich, Butte County dropped a narrow decision to Victory Charter, falling for the second straight time to open the season.
Tyler Wanstrom poured in a game-high 24 points for the Pirates — who also got 12 points from Konner Lambson and nine from Porter Taylor — but the difference came in the second quarter, when the Vipers procured a 21-16 advantage.
Logan Gammett also added eight points for Butte County, which continues this tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday with a matchup against host Dietrich.
VICTORY CHARTER 69, BUTTE COUNTY 67
Victory Charter: 14 21 16 18 — 69
Butte County: 14 16 18 19 — 67
Victory Charter — Carson 13, Noah 19, Stefh 8, Court 11, Jasper 17, Caleb 1.
Butte County — Blake Hamm 2, Logan Gammett 8, Tyler Wanstrom 24, Boone Gammett 8, Konner Lambson 12, Jaden Wanstrom 3, Porter Taylor 9, Rebel Beard 1.
MALAD 53, NORTH FREMONT 49: Malad earned its first win of the season with a 53-49 win over North Fremont.
Jordan Lenz posted a team-high 11 points while Carson Dye and Luke Hill each scored eight for the Huskies, who were outscored 20-7 in the third quarter and couldn't rally back.
North Fremont will host Sugar-Salem at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MALAD 53, NORTH FREMONT 49
Malad: 14 20 12 7 — 53
North Fremont: 15 7 14 13 — 49
Malad — Ward 13, Richardson 17, Briggs 3, Bingham 7, Simpson 10, Williams 3.
North Fremont — Jordan Lenz 11, Carson Dye 8, Luke Hill 8, Max Palmer 7, AJ Hill 2, Richardson 6, Jobie Palmer 2, Childs 5.
Scores
Boys basketball
Watersprings 69, Leadore 23
North Fremont 49, Aberdeen 41