At Rigby, in a non-conference tune-up for districts between two of the area's top teams, the Skyline girls basketball team pulled away with a strong second half Thursday night to defeat Rigby 53-41.
Mattie Olson had a game-high 22 points for Skyline (14-6), which finished the regular season with an eight-game win streak.
Rigby (17-3) had its 10-game win streak snapped.
Skyline opens the district tournament Tuesday when the Grizzlies host Shelley.
SKYLINE 53, RIGBY 41
Skyline 12 8 13 20 — 53
Rigby 9 11 9 12 — 41
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 6, Drew Chapman 5, Taryn Chapman 5, Sophia Anderson 6, Lizzie Bialas 7, Mattie Olson 22, Tailer Thomas 2.
RIGBY — Tylie Jones 16, Camryn Williams 5, Kambree Barber 9, Hadley Good 5, Brooke Donnelly 3, Brooklyn Youngstrom 3.
Girls basketball
HILLCREST 50, SHELLEY 37: At Hillcrest, the Knights wrapped up their regular-season slate with a double-digit win over Shelley.
Brooke Cook and Macy Larsen posted 15 points apiece for Hillcrest, which overcame a slow start and built a wider lead as the game went on.
The Knights now turn their attention to the 4A District 6 tournament, beginning with a first-round matchup with Bonneville, set for Tuesday at Hillcrest.
HILLCREST 50, SHELLEY 37
Shelley 10 7 6 14 — 37
Hillcrest 7 16 11 16 — 50
SHELLEY — Ottley 2, Taylor 3, Leckington 8, Lott 3, Cannon 16, Peebles 5.
HILLCREST — Kesler 4, Lugo 5, Larsen 15, B. Cook 15, Fryar 7, A. Cook 4
BUTTE COUNTY 81, CHALLIS 30: At Challis, the Pirates took control in the first quarter and finished with five players scoring in double figures.
Kiya McAffee led the way with 19 points.
Butte County finishes the regular season 16-4 and 2-2 in conference. Challis (6-7, 0-4) hosts North Fremont in a nonconference game on Saturday.
BUTTE COUNTY 81, CHALLIS 30
Butte County 19 25 23 15 — 81
Challis 4 9 11 6 — 30
BUTTE COUNTY — Tavie Rogers 2, Brynlie King 12, Kiya McAffee 19, Madi Kniffin 2, Anna Knight 12, Belle Beard 11, McKenzie Gamett 9, Emilee Hansen 13, Nyah Bowhay 2.
CHALLIS — Austyn Erickson 4, Halle Oerke 5, Ali Rembelski 6, Carley Strand 8, Olivia Farr 5, Riley Miller 2.
MADISON 42, IDAHO FALLS 27: At Idaho Falls, the Bobcats closed the regular season with a win over the Tigers.
McKell Parkinson scored a game-high 15 points for Madison (11-10, 3-5). Kennedy Robertson topped Idaho Falls (3-16, 0-8) with 11 points.
The 5A District 5-6 tournament begins next week.
MADISON 42, IDAHO FALLS 27
Madison 16 10 6 10 — 42
Idaho Falls 7 6 6 8 — 27
MADISON — Whitney Mackenzie 2, Whitney Wasden 2, Tori Gillette 3, Charli Cook 2, Grace Dow 6, Sid Parker 12, McKell Parkinson 15.
IDAHO FALLS — Abby Corgatelli 7, Calyn Wood 3, Kennedy Robertson 11, Macy Cordon 2, Sydney Hess 2, Aubree Duffin 2.
Boys
NORTH FREMONT 49, SALMON 39: At Ashton, the Huskies improved to 15-0, 5-0 in conference with the win.
Jordan Lenz (18) and Luke Hill (14) combined for 32 points.
The Huskies host West Jefferson on Wednesday. Salmon hosts West Jefferson on Saturday.
NORTH FREMONT 49, SALMON 39
Salmon 5 16 10 8 — 39
North Fremont 13 14 12 10 — 49
SALMON — Bingham 2, Hoggan 4, Bob Bowen 3, Burgess 8, Dillon Pilkerton 4, Kirby 9, Caden Caywood 9.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 18, Luke Hill 14, Max Palmer 4, AJ Hill 8, Richardson 1, Bronson Childs 4.
Scores
Boys basketball
South Fremont 69, Sugar-Salem 61
Firth 46, Ririe 28