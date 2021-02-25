For the first time since 2015, the Skyline boys basketball team is headed back to the state tournament.
For the second night in a row, the Grizzlies defeated top-seeded Hillcrest. Thursday's 42-38 win earned Skyline the district tournament title and automatic berth to state. Hillcrest still has a chance to advance to the state tournament but will have to win a play-in game on Saturday.
Skyline finished just 2-6 in 4A District 6 and had five wins in the regular season. The Grizzlies put together five wins in the district tournament, including two wins over second-seeded Bonneville, a win over No. 3 Blackfoot and the two clinching wins over Hillcrest.
"I think we just matched up well against their guards," Skyline coach Clint Cornish said.
Skyline's record reflected a tough schedule and a late start due to players also competing on the football team that won a state championship, Cornish noted.
Team team is now 10-17.
"I told the kids I think we could turn the corner," he said. "When the district tournament starts it’s a whole new season."
"Beating Hillcrest back-to-back, I don't think anyone though we could do it," Cornish said.
SKYLINE 42, HILLCREST 38
Hillcrest 8 14 8 8 — 38
Skyline 8 10 16 8 — 42
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 17, Cooper Kesler 4, Tre Kofe 1, Garrett Phippen 3, Sam Kunz 11, Kobe Kesler 2.
SKYLINE — Christean Thomas 2, Parker Kucera 3, Raleigh Shippen 12, Cade Marlow 11, Kenyon Sadiq 2, Josh Hansen 2, Issac Farnsworth 2, Landon Merzlock 8.
Scores
Boys basketball
5A District 5-6 tournament
Rigby 64, Thunder Ridge 61
3A play-in game
Snake River 49, Sugar-Salem 42
1AD1 District 5-6 tournament
Grace 66, Butte County 36
1AD2 District 5-6 tournament
Rockland 31, Watersprings 28
North Gem 77, Mackay 57