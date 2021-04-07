At Bonneville, Skyline's Landon Merzlock tossed a one-hit complete game, striking out eight Bees to earn a 1-0 shutout in the doubleheader opener.
Matt Hollingsworth's groundout in the second scored Trey Olson with the only run of the game.
Bonneville's Davon Luce gave up just the one run in 5 2/3 innings.
The Grizzlies got more strong pitching to earn the sweep as Andrew Nelson tossed a complete game and struck out seven in an 8-2 win in the nightcap.
Skyline (9-3) plays Bonneville at Melaleuca Field on Thursday. Bonneville is 3-6.
SKYLINE 1, BONNEVILLE 0
Skyline 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 1
Bonneville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 0
SKYLINE — Pitching: Landon Merzlock 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 4 BB: Leading hitters: 2-4, Trey Olson 2-3, Chandler Robinson 2-3. RBI: Matt Hollingsworth.
BONNEVILLE — Pitching: Davon Luce 5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. 2B: Jacob Perez.
SKYLINE 8, BONNEVILLE 2
Skyline 0 1 1 6 0 0 0 — 8 10 2
Bonneville 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 5 2
SKYLINE — Pitching: Andrew Nelson 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Ryan Horvath 3-4, Braden Owens 2-4. 3B: Horvath. RBI: Orvis Brown, Ian Galbreaith, Matt Hollingsworth, Horvath 2, Owens, George Price.
BONNEVILLE — Pitching: Carter Cheney 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Walton 1.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Kress 2.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Bird 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Craeton Cheney 2-2, Howell 2-2. 2B: Howell 2. RBI: Bowman.
Baseball
IDAHO FALLS 7, THUNDER RIDGE 5: At Melaleuca Field, Beau Anderson and Zach Lee each knocked in a pair of runs for the Tigers, whose three runs in the bottom of the fifth proved the difference.
Dylan Seeley picked up the win in relief, giving up one run in four innings.
Thunder Ridge (0-7) hosts Hillcrest on Saturday.
IDAHO FALLS 7, THUNDER RIDGE 5
Thunder Ridge 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 — 5 8 6
Idaho Falls 0 3 1 0 3 0 x — 7 6 1
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Kolby Landon 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Ethan Dunnells 2.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kaysen Isom 2-3, Conner Hall 2-3. 2B: Dunnells. RBI: Hall, Jackson Beck, Dunnells.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Zach Lee 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Dylan Seeley 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Lee 2-3. 2B: Nate Rose, Seeley. 3B: Lee. RBI: Beau Anderson 2, Jaxon Cherry, Lee 2, Bradley Thompson.
At Highland, Madison dropped two games to Highland in a doubleheader, 9-4 and 15-14.
In Game 1, the Bobcats got out to a hot start, plating three runs in the first inning. But the Rams responded with nine across the next three innings, which made it hard for the Bobcats to come back.
In Game 2, Madison’s offense roared to life, registering 14 runs on 17 hits. Still, Highland posted nine runs in the fourth and, thanks to two more in the bottom of the seventh, the Rams walked off to sweep the doubleheader.
Madison (7-4) will wrap up this three-game series with Highland at home on Thursday afternoon.
HIGHLAND 9, MADISON 4
Madison 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 4
Highland 2 3 4 0 0 0 X — 9
MADISON — Pitchers: Kameron Kostial 4.0 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Tyler Pena 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Riley Sutton 2-4, Pena 2-4, Isaac Walker 2-3. RBI: Pena 1, Walker 2, Landen Drake 1.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Jaxon Christensen 3.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Hunter Nielsen 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Christensen 3-3, Easton Eddie 2-3. RBI: Austin Hansen 1, Christensen 4, Eddie 2, Colton Sneddon 1.
HIGHLAND 15, MADISON 14
Madison 1 1 2 2 2 4 2 — 14
Highland 0 3 1 9 0 0 2 — 15
MADISON — Pitchers: Cody Rydalch 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Riley Sutton 0.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Tyler Pena 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Landen Drake 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Rydalch 4-4, four with two hits. RBI: Pena 1, Kameron Kostial 2, Rydalch 2, Jace Leatham 2, Trayson Kostial 2, Drake 1.
HIGHLAND — Pitchers: Easton Eddie 2.1 IP, e H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Trem Tolman 4.2 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Christensen 3-4, Eddie 3-5. RBI: Luke Davis 3, Christensen 1, Aaron Kearns 3, Eddie 1, Scott Baker 3, Colton Sneddon 1, Zach Blad 2.
Softball
FIRTH 5, SNAKE RIVER 5: At Snake River, Firth built a steady lead and turned it into a two-run win over Snake River.
The Cougars plated one run in the first inning, two in the third and one in the fourth, followed by one in the seventh. Megan Jolley pitched a complete game for Firth, allowing three runs on five hits, plus seven strikeouts.
Firth (5-4) will host Ririe Thursday afternoon.
FIRTH 5, SNAKE RIVER 3
Firth 1 0 2 1 0 0 1 — 5
Snake River 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3
FIRTH — Pitchers: M. Jolley 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 11 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: H. Barker 3-4, three with one hit. RBI: Barker 3, B. Clayson 2.
SNAKE RIVER — Pitchers: Lyndsie Larsen 7.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 14 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Halle Leavitt 2-3, Addie Campbell 2-3. RBI: Larsen 1, Campbell 2.
WEST JEFFERSON 22, TETON 7: At Teton, West Jefferson erupted at the plate, racing to a easy win over Teton.
The Panthers (6-1), who registered 14 hits in the win, got multi-hit games from four players, which helped them tally eight runs in the fifth inning and seven in the sixth. The game ended in six frames.
Starter Jordyn Torgerson fanned 13 across six innings for West Jefferson.
WEST JEFFERSON 22, TETON 7
West Jefferson 2 0 0 5 8 7 — 22
Teton 2 0 3 1 0 1 — 7
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Jordyn Torgerson 6.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 13 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Brylee Egan 2-5, Torgerson 3-4, Madi Pancheri 2-4, Mckenna Neville 3-5. RBI: Kimbur Mecham 2, Egan 7, Torgerson 1, Pancheri 2, Natalie Brown 1, Taylor Petersen 2, Amanda Owen 1, Neville 1.
TETON — Pitchers: Brooklee Douglass 4.0 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Ryley Matka 1.2 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; A. Hill 0.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Morgan Johnson 2-4, Megan Dalley 2-4, Matka 3-4. RBI: Johnson 1, Matka 2, Lerwill 1.