Scores from Thursday's games.

Softball

Challis-Mackay 6, North Fremont 3

Skyline 14, Bonneville 7

Firth 19, Salmon 3

Madison 12, Idaho Falls 11

Golf

4A Regional tournament

Sandcreek Golf Course

Boys

1. Shelley (320): Nate Nelson 72 (medalist), Hunter Higham 80, Henry Higham 79, Brecker Williams 89, Cooper Mitchell 91.

2. Hillcrest (330): Eric Patterson 76, Logan Billings 91, Talan Taylor 76, Brayden Barnes 87, Ian Dullells 100.

3. Skyline (336): Davis Michelsen 77, Luke Peterson 85, Giles Anderson 88, Andrew Christensen 88, Alex Radcliffe 86.

4. Blackfoot (350): Braxton Marlatt 76, Tradyn Henderson 103, Parker Christiansen 77, Noah Mo WD, Mason Mortimer 94.

5. Bonneville (371): Preston Haight 93, Boston Jardine 90, Kade Andrus 93, Jack Zitman 95, Trey Barnes 95.

Girls

1. Hillcrest (347): Challis Potter 77, Ellie Billings 78, Eliza Smith 90, Alexys Hutchings 102, Jordyn Keller 124.

2. Skyline (361): Hailee Cole 69 (medalist), 2 Karlie Mickelsen 88, Kamry Fellows 94, Maya Wells 118, Kysa Shippen 110.

3. Shelley (438): McKena Young 108, Mia Williams 100, Nicole Lindsay 139, Brynlie Davis 119, Lauryn Yancey 111.

4. Blackfoot (442): Karli Despain 87, Macey Davis 99, Andrea Hammond 125, Mackala Hasselbring 131, Lilly Ellis 140.

5. Bonneville: Emma Nelson 96, Lillee Olague 142, Thu Nugen 141.

 

