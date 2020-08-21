At Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, after a slow start, the Idaho Falls boys soccer team closed the first half with a four-goal advantage and finished off with a 10-0 shutout of the Russets as Junior Soto scored four goals and Jackson Hague and Corey Bidstrup each found the net twice.
"You could tell the players were tight but they finally found their rhythm," coach Ryan Cook said.
Goalkeepers Ethan Kump and Kenny Rodriguez shared the shutout.
The Tigers play Monday at Bonneville.
Other scores
The Thunder Ridge vs. Blackfoot game was canceled due to poor air quality.
The Aberdeen vs. South Fremont game was cancelled due to inability to field team by South Fremont.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 8, RIGBY 2: At Rigby, the Bees led 2-1 at the half and broke it open in the second half to win their season opener. Sophomore Ali Ellsworth and freshman Alyssa Harris each scored two goals. Kylie Coles added a goal and two assists. Senior Jazmin Barrientos had six saves.
Bonneville plays Idaho Falls at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex on Monday.
Rigby is at Hillcrest on Saturday.
Other scores
Blackfoot vs. Thunder Ridge, cancelled due to air quality
Shelley vs. Idaho Falls, cancelled due to air quality