At Skyline, Junior Soto connected on the game-winning goal with 47 seconds left, lifting the Idaho Falls boys soccer team to a 4-3 win over the Grizzlies in the Emotion Cup.

Soto had two goals for the Tigers, who entered halftime facing a 2-1 deficit. But Idaho Falls got goals from John Dewey and Gunner Watson to take a 3-2 lead — before Skyline tied things at 3-3.

That's when Watson found Soto, who did the rest.

Idaho Falls (5-2-0) will host Rigby at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Skyline will visit Blackfoot at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Volleyball

WEST JEFFERSON 3, SALMON 1: At Terreton, Taya Calder, Jordyn Torgerson and Lindsey Dalling recorded eight kills each in the 25-27, 27-25, 25-14, 25-12 win as the Panthers improved to 4-1 and 2-0 in conference.

West Jefferson hosts North Fremont on Tuesday.

Scores

Volleyball

Madison 3, Thunder Ridge 2

28-26, 25-27, 25-23, 29-31, 15-11

Highland 3, Idaho Falls 0

South Fremont 3, Snake River 1

Boys soccer

Thunder Ridge 3, Highland 1

From Monday

At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot boys soccer team remained unbeaten in the 4A District 6 Conference with a 5-1 win over Shelley on Monday.

Frankie Garcia and Manny Bartolo each scored twice and Izzy Labra added a goal for the Broncos, who improved to 6-1-0, 2-0-0 in conference.

Garcia set the tone with his first goal coming 14 seconds into the game.

Blackfoot host Skyline on Thursday.

HILLCREST 5, BONNEVILLE 0: At Hillcrest, Thomas Endsley scored twice and Johan Gayten-Hernandez scored and added a pair of assists as the Knights shut out the Bees.

Hillcrest (3-3-1, 2-1-0) is at Shelley on Wednesday.

Girls soccer

BONNEVILLE 4, HILLCREST 0: At Bonneville, Mckenzie Pugmire scored two goals from distance, one assisted by Ali Ellsworth, the second assisted by Brooklyn Pett.

Pett added a goal assisted by Ali Ellsworth, and Reagan Flynn rounded out the scoring assisted by Pett.

The Bees (8-1-1, 3-0-0 conference), who have won seven straight, are at Thunder Ridge on Thursday.

Scores

Girls soccer

Blackfoot 2, Shelley 2

Sugar-Salem 7, American Falls 1

(Note: Due to technical difficulties, Monday's scores were not posted until Tuesday)

 