At Skyline, Junior Soto connected on the game-winning goal with 47 seconds left, lifting the Idaho Falls boys soccer team to a 4-3 win over the Grizzlies in the Emotion Cup.
Soto had two goals for the Tigers, who entered halftime facing a 2-1 deficit. But Idaho Falls got goals from John Dewey and Gunner Watson to take a 3-2 lead — before Skyline tied things at 3-3.
That's when Watson found Soto, who did the rest.
Idaho Falls (5-2-0) will host Rigby at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Skyline will visit Blackfoot at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Volleyball
WEST JEFFERSON 3, SALMON 1: At Terreton, Taya Calder, Jordyn Torgerson and Lindsey Dalling recorded eight kills each in the 25-27, 27-25, 25-14, 25-12 win as the Panthers improved to 4-1 and 2-0 in conference.
West Jefferson hosts North Fremont on Tuesday.
Scores
Volleyball
Madison 3, Thunder Ridge 2
28-26, 25-27, 25-23, 29-31, 15-11
Highland 3, Idaho Falls 0
South Fremont 3, Snake River 1
Boys soccer
Thunder Ridge 3, Highland 1
From Monday
At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot boys soccer team remained unbeaten in the 4A District 6 Conference with a 5-1 win over Shelley on Monday.
Frankie Garcia and Manny Bartolo each scored twice and Izzy Labra added a goal for the Broncos, who improved to 6-1-0, 2-0-0 in conference.
Garcia set the tone with his first goal coming 14 seconds into the game.
Blackfoot host Skyline on Thursday.
HILLCREST 5, BONNEVILLE 0: At Hillcrest, Thomas Endsley scored twice and Johan Gayten-Hernandez scored and added a pair of assists as the Knights shut out the Bees.
Hillcrest (3-3-1, 2-1-0) is at Shelley on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 4, HILLCREST 0: At Bonneville, Mckenzie Pugmire scored two goals from distance, one assisted by Ali Ellsworth, the second assisted by Brooklyn Pett.
Pett added a goal assisted by Ali Ellsworth, and Reagan Flynn rounded out the scoring assisted by Pett.
The Bees (8-1-1, 3-0-0 conference), who have won seven straight, are at Thunder Ridge on Thursday.
Scores
Girls soccer
Blackfoot 2, Shelley 2
Sugar-Salem 7, American Falls 1
(Note: Due to technical difficulties, Monday's scores were not posted until Tuesday)