At Salmon, 10 South Fremont boys basketball players got on the scoreboard, helping the Cougars secure a 71-55 win Saturday over Salmon.
Tag Bair scored a team-best 20 points for South Fremont, which also got 16 from Dallin Orme and eight from Cooper Hurt. The Cougars also won the fourth quarter, 22-14.
South Fremont (6-2) will visit Marsh Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Salmon (3-3) will host Teton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
SOUTH FREMONT 71, SALMON 55
South Fremont 15 15 19 22 — 71
Salmon 9 10 22 14 — 55
South Fremont — Dallin Orme 16, Bridger Erickson 7, Carsen Draper 4, Keegan Gold 2, Kaimen Peebles 5, Easton Kerbs 1, Bridger Poulson 6, Ryker Hurt 2, Cooper Hurt 8, Tag Bair 20.
Salmon — Hunter Bingham 5, Blazen Burgess 25, Griffin Mylan 2, Dillon Pilkerton 13, Colton Kirby 3, Caden Caywood 7.
Boys basketball
HILLCREST 77, BONNEVILLE 47: At Hillcrest, the Knights pulled away in the second half as Cooper Kesler scored 23 points and Jase Austin added 17 points and hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
The Knights outscored the Bees 45-18 in the second half.
Hillcrest (6-3, 2-0) is at Skyline on Tuesday. Bonneville (2-5, 0-1) hosts Madison on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 77, BONNEVILLE 47
Bonneville 13 15 13 6 — 47
Hillcrest 21 11 30 15 — 77
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 13, Caleb Stoddard 6, Perez 2, Carson Johnson 7, Carson Judy 7, McKay Judy 5, Devin McDonald 5, Jake Scoresby 2.
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 6, Cooper Kesler 23, Eric Patterson 6, Tre Kofe 3, Jase Austin 17, Garrett Phippen 2, Sam Kunz 4, Given Chatelain 2, Kobe Kesler 14.
Scores
Boys basketball
Blackfoot 54, Shelley 34
Watersprings 67, Mackay 52
Girls basketball
Ririe 53, Malad 18
Blackfoot 60, Minico 44
South Fremont 71, Salmon 55