HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: State berths up for grabs as district soccer tournaments begin

POST REGISTER
Oct 9, 2021

Boys and girls district soccer tournament got underway on Saturday.

Boys soccer

5A District 5-6 tournament

IDAHO FALLS 5, RIGBY 3: At Rigby, Jojo Soto scored twice and Braden Reisner, Austin Weight, and Mark Christofferson all found the net as the Tigers advanced in the 5A District 5-6 tournament.

Idaho Falls (9-7-0, 5-4-0) led 4-1, backed by 12 saves from keeper Kenny Rodriguez. McKay Rindfleisch, Jeron Jones, Braden Reisner and Riley Jiang each added assists.

The Tigers will play Thunder Ridge at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.

MADISON 2, HIGHLAND 1, OT: At Madison, the top-seeded Bobcats moved onto the district final with the win.

Thomas Warr scored from 25 yards out directly in front of the goal three minutes into the game.

Highland scored on a long floater shot that soared over Madison's goalkeeper's fingers.

Neither team scored in the second half so they headed to overtime.

Ben Zenger scored the Cats' second goal on a one touch from Cade Slagle who had taken the ball up the touchline and passed across the penalty box.

Madison will play the winner of Tuesday's Idaho Falls-Thunder Ridge game on Thursday.

-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal

Girls soccer

5A District 5-6 tournament

MADISON 1, RIGBY 0, 2 OT: At Madison, the Bobcats needed extra time to advance to the 5A District 5-6 semifinals.

It rained throughout that and the wet, cold conditions made things hard on both teams.

Savannah Summers kicked in the game-winning goal on a cross From Anna Tonks in the second overtime.

Madison will play Thunder Ridge Tuesday at Thunder Ridge for a chance to play in the district final.

-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal

Scores

Boys soccer

5A District 5-6 tournament
Highland 7, Idaho Falls 0

4A District 6 tournament
Shelley 2, Bonneville 1

Girls soccer

4A District 6 tournament
Shelley 2, Blackfoot 0