The Sugar-Salem baseball team took an early lead, thanks in part to a three-run triple by Ryan Harris in a five-run second inning, and defeated Melba 9-4.
Tanner Olsen finished with three RBIs and Mach Chappell add two RBIs for Sugar-Salem (6-2).
SUGAR-SALEM 9, MELBA 4
Melba 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 — 4 6 2
Sugar-Salem 3 5 0 0 1 0 x — 9 6 4
MELBA — Pitching: Trace Stimpson 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Parker Hansen 1.0 IP, 2 H 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Luke Aldrich 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Aldrich 2-3, Braulio Colunga 2-3. 2B: Aldrich, Colunga. 3B: Henry Clark. RBI: Aldrich, Izzy Martin, Clark.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Kelton Garner 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; James Chase 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Ryan Harris 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tommy Woodcock 3-3. 2B: Tanner Olsen. 3B: Ryan Harris. RBI: Mack Chappell 2, Harris 3, Olsen 3, Woodcock.
Softball
PAYETTE 17, FIRTH 5, 4 INNINGS: At Firth, Payette broke the game open with 10 runs in the second inning.
Firth (1-3) hosts Sugar-Salem on Thursday.
PAYETTE 17, FIRTH 5
Payette 5 10 1 1 — 17 13 0
Firth 0 0 2 3 — 5 8 6
PAYETTE — NA
FIRTH — Pitching: Megan Jolley 1.2 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 10 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Mallory Erickson 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tiffany Russell 2-3, Jolley 2-3. RBI: Jolley 2, Liberty Park, Jalynn Arriaga.
Scores
Baseball
South Fremont 12, Filer 8
South Fremont 10, Filer 4
Pocatello 8, Bonneville 1
Pocatello 7, Bonneville 0
Marsh Valley 17, Teton 1