HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Sugar-Salem boys basketball picks up first win POST REGISTER Dec 11, 2021 Results from Saturday's action.Boys basketballSUGAR-SALEM 64, BEAR LAKE 54: At Sugar-Salem, Brandon Cordova scored 23 points and Toby Pinnock added 12 as the Diggers (1-2) picked up their first win of the season. Sugar-Salem outscored Bear Lake 23-5 in the third quarter.The Diggers host Snake River on Tuesday.HILLCREST 54, RIGBY 52: At Rigby, Jase Austin scored 14 points, Kobe Kesler added 11 and Isaac Davis scored 10 as the Knights picked up a nonconference win over the Trojans.Kobe Jones topped Rigby with 23 points and hit six 3-pointers as the Trojans rallied to tie the game 31-31 at the half, but Hillcrest held on.Karson Barber finished with 16 points for Rigby.The Trojans (3-1) host Bonneville on Tuesday. The Knights (4-2) host Idaho Falls on Friday.POCATELLO 65, BONNEVILLE 37: At Bonneville, Pocatello jumped out to a 30-10 after the first quarter and the Bees never recovered.McKay Judy led Bonneville with 14 points and 12 rebounds.Bonneville (0-4) is at Rigby on Tuesday.ScoresBoys basketballWatersprings 85, Mackay 23Blackfoot 59, Idaho Falls 45 Madison 66, Skyline 36Hillcrest 54, Rigby 52South Fremont 68, Salmon 47Girls basketballAberdeen 56, Ririe 34Rigby 62, Century 34Teton 61, Marsh Valley 43South Fremont 53m Kemmerer (WY) 22Friday scoresBoys basketballWatersprings 41, North Gem 31North Fremont 43, Bear Lake 36South Fremont 57, American Falls 32Girls basketballThunder Ridge 51, Madison 29