Friday's results.
Girls soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 3, PRESTON 2: The Diggers rallied from two goals down in the first half to win the game 3-2.
Ava Rydalch, Dakota Weekes, and Gali Garcia each scored for Sugar-Salem.
Boys soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 4, PRESTON 3: Gordon Petterson scored twice and Devin Petterson and Mason Kinghorn each found the net for the Diggers.
Scores
Rigby 2, Skyline 0
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
