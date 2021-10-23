It was a historic day for the Sugar-Salem soccer program on Saturday as the Diggers brought home two trophies.
The Digger boys won the school’s first-ever soccer state championship, claiming the 3A title with a 5-1 win over McCall-Donnelly.
The Sugar-Salem girls won the third-place trophy with a dramatic penalty-kick finale against Teton.
“It’s always been the goal for so long,” said Scott Terry, who coaches both the boys and girls programs.
The boys jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
Ricardo Contreras scored three goals and Devin Peterson and Kyle Brunson also scored.
“This team always said they wanted to be the team to make history and they did it,” Terry said. “The first one in our program history and that meant so much to those boys and to me.”
The Sugar-Salem girls played to a scoreless tie with Teton in the 3A third-place match, before setting up for penalty kicks.
Each team made four of their first five penalty kicks. Sugar-Salem’s backup goalkeeper Tia Johansen stepped up and scored the sixth kick for the lead, and starting goalkeeper Brylee Weekes blocked Teton’s final attempt for the win.
“These girls set a whole new precedent of what we want to accomplish,” Terry said.
5A boys
Consolation final
BORAH 1, THUNDER RIDGE 1, (Borah 4-2 PKs): At Eagle, Junior Valenzuela scored off an assist by Carter Zirker, but the Lions were able to pull out the win in penalty kicks in the 5A consolation game.
Adam Kennedy recorded five saves for the Titans (13-6-1).