At Blackfoot, Snake River rallied after a slow first quarter, but Sugar-Salem (4-1) put the game away with 20 points in the fourth quarter on the way to a 62-54 win on Tuesday.
Tanner Harris led the way with 21 points and Hadley Miller add 11 for Sugar-Salem.
The Diggers host Star Valley, Wyoming on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 62, SNAKE RIVER 54
Sugar-Salem 15 17 10 20 — 62
Snake River 4 15 16 19 — 54
SUGAR-SALEM — Crew Clark 6, Tanner Harris 21, Mason Guymon 6, Braxton Ostermiller 2, Keayen Nead 3, Hadley Miller 11, Rylan Bean 7, Kyler Handy 6.
SNAKE RIVER — Michael Ibarra 8, Noah Watt 16, Cody Anderson 9, Chandler Combs 6, Trey Poulter 4, Joseph Anderson 2, Bridger Wray 7.
SOUTH FREMONT 57, WEST JEFFERSON 51: At St. Anthony, Jace Neville scored 23 points and Tag Bair added 12 as the Cougars held off a late charge by the Panthers.
South Fremont (5-1) is at Firth on Thursday. West Jefferson (3-1) hosts Teton on Thursday.
SOUTH FREMONT 57, WEST JEFFERSON 51
West Jefferson 7 12 5 27 — 51
South Fremont 12 17 10 18 — 57
WEST JEFFERSON — Garcia 8, B. Larsen 14, L. Larsen 7, Sauer 1, Gabrish 1, P. Morton 16, Calaway 4.
SOUTH FREMONT — Bridger Erickson 4, Caimen Peebles 8, Bridger Poulsen 5, Ryker Hurt 5, Jace Neville 23, Tag Bair 12.
Girls basketball
MACKAY 64, CHALLIS 34: At Mackay, Chloe Fullmer scored 10 points and added 14 rebounds and Megan Moore just missed a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds for the Miners.
Mackay (7-2) host Sho-Ban on Thursday. Challis (1-7) is at Watersprings on Friday.
MACKAY 64, CHALLIS 34
Challis 7 6 12 9 — 34
Mackay 15 12 23 14 — 64
CHALLIS — D’Orazio 12, Oerke 4, A. Rembelski 6, Erickson 4, C. Rembelski 2, Strand 2, Gregory 4.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 10, Alana Christensen 17, Ali Brussel 6, Chloe Fullmer 10, Trinity Seefried 6, Megan Moore 8, Halle Holt 6.
BUTTE COUNTY 54, SALMON 26: At Arco, the Pirates jumped out to an early lead and pulled away in the second half.
Madi Kniffin led three players in double figures with 14 points. Kniffin also added eight rebounds.
Butte County (6-2) hosts North Fremont on Saturday. Salmon (2-6) hosts Firth on Friday.
BUTTE COUNTY 54, SALMON 26
Salmon 9 6 2 9 — 26
Butte County 13 15 16 10 — 54
SALMON — Pinkerton 5, Tarkalson 7, Williams 6, Matthews 2, Cannon 2, Richins 4.
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 5, Madi Kniffin 14, Anna Knight 4, Belle Beard 12, McKenzie Gamett 7, Emilee Hansen 12.
RIRIE 51, NORTH FREMONT 46: At Ashton, the Bulldos rallied in the fourth quarter for the win. Halley Guthrie topped Ririe with 17 points.
North Fremont (2-4) hosts Teton on Thursday. Ririe (4-2) hosts South Fremont on Thursday.
RIRIE 51, NORTH FREMONT 46
Ririe 10 10 13 18 — 51
North Fremont 8 17 9 12 — 46
RIRIE — Newman 12, Coles 9, Martinez 3, Boone 2, Scott 2, Sutton 4, Foster 2, Halley Guthrie 17.
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 3, Ellie Miller 21, Remi Litton 7, Brylie Greener 6, Mariya Hoffner 7, Shelby Reynolds 2.
BLACKFOOT 62, HILLCREST 44: At Hillcrest, the Broncos pulled away in the second half.
Macey Larsen led the Knights (3-5, 1-2) with 13 points. Hillcrest is at Skyline on Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 62, HILLCREST 44
Blackfoot 18 13 15 16 — 62
Hillcrest 13 10 8 12 — 44
BLACKFOOT — Smith 9, Arave 11, Wright 8, Thomas 10, Anderson 4, Humpherys 20.
HILLCREST — Baily Jones 5, Macey Larsen 13, Trinity Larsen 11, Hallie Carlson 3, Abigail Parker 4, Brooke Cook 8.
BONNEVILLE 39, RIGBY 29: At Rigby, Sadie Lott scored 13 points as the Bees improved to 8-0.
Bonneville is off until Jan. 2. Rigby (6-3) host Minico on Thursday.
BONNEVILLE 39, RIGBY 29
Bonneville 13 11 4 11 — 39
Rigby 4 9 9 7 — 29
BONNEVILLE — Sadie Lott 13, Makayla Sorensen 4, Brooklyn Cunningham 3, Mariah Jardine 1, Sydnee Hunt 8, Sage Leishman 8, Harrigfeld 1, Pettingill 1.
RIGBY — Murdoch 8, Jones 7, Boone 3, Williams 2, Briggs 2, Donnelly 4, Raymond 1, Kennedy 2.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, MADISON 45: At Rexburg, Lauren Davenport scored 23 points in the win as the Titans improved to 8-2, 1-1.
Thunder Ridge hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday. Madison (4-6, 0-3) is at Bonneville on Jan. 8.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, MADISON 45
Thunder Ridge 11 11 21 14 — 57
Madison 7 15 16 7 — 45
THUNDER RIDGE — McKenzie Detancour 4, Sierra John 2, Aspen Caldwell 8, Paige Clark 4, Hadley Scoresby 4, Lauren Davenport 23, Avery Turnage 6, Halli Smith 6.
MADISON — Mackenzie 2, Jensen 3, Gillette 5, Gordon 6, Cook 6, Dow 10, Parker 4, Parkinson 9.
Wrestling
SOUTH FREMONT 60, MARSH VALLEY 23
98: David Green (S) by forfeit: 106: Dillon Gneiting (S) pin Bowden Cooper (M) 0:16. 113: Brady Dahlke (M) pin Sione Tavarez (S) 0:24. 120: Brock Young (M) maj. dec. Kolby Clark (S) 16-5. 126: Tuffy Briggs (S) pin Dallin Worlton (M) 2:16. 132: Hunter Hobbs (S) pin Carson Hemsley (M) 0:37. 138: Beau Hackworth (S) pin Damon Estudillo (M) 3:27. 145: Caedyn Martin (M) maj. dec. Jackson Coverley (S) 21-10. 152: Collin Williams (M) dec. Michael Ball (S) 6-1. 160: River Eddins (S) pin John Gunter (M) 5:18. 170: Tristan Olson (S) pin Dalton Bowman (M) 0:47. 182: Justin Angell (S) by forfeit. 195: Sawyer Hobbs (S) pin Easton Branson (M) 0:35. 220: Kole Morrison (M) pin Braxton Kunz (S) 1:11. 285: Bryan Popocatl (S) by forfeit.
MARSH VALLEY 54, NORTH FREMONT 30
98: Cruz Estrada (N) by forfeit. 106: Martin Estrada (N) pin Bowden Cooper (M) 3:41. 113: Brady Dahlke (M) pin Truman Renof (N) 0:59. 120: Brock Young (M) by forfeit. 126: Carson Hemsley (M) by forfeit. 132: Cody Bloxham (M) by forfeit. 138: Kohl Nielson (N) pin Damon Estudillo (M) 1:50. 145: Caedyn Martin (M) by forfeit. 152: Collin Williams (M) by forfeit. 160: Hayden Maupin (N) pin John Gunter (M) 4:59. 170” Riggen Cordingley (N) over Dalton Bowman (M) 1:23. 182: Bryce Rosmussen (M) by forfeit. 195: Easton Branson (M) by forfeit. 220: Kole Morrison (M) by forfeit. 285: Double Forfeit.
RIGBY 34, NORTH FREMONT 27
106: Marshall Parker (R) maj. dec. Martin Estrada (N)14-6). 113: Truman Renof (N) dec. MacCrae Messerli (R) 4-0. 120z; Double Forfeit. 126z; Ryker Anderson (R) by forfeit. 132: Pariss Nealey (R) by forfeit. 138: Kohl Nielson (N) pin Robby Boone (R)1:02. 145: Payton Brooks (R) by forfeit. 152: Double Forfeit. 160: Hayden Maupin (N) pin Connor Reilley (R) 3:27. 170: Riggen Cordingley (N) by forfeit. 182: Double Forfeit. 195: Flavio Toma (R) by forfeit. 220: Double Forfeit. 285: Jacob Womack (R) by forfeit. 98: Cruz Estrada (N) by forfeit.
SOUTH FREMONT 84, RIGBY 4
98: David Green (S) by forfeit. 106: Dillon Gneiting (S) pin Marshall Parker (R) 1:08. 113: Sione Tavarez (S) pin MacCrae Messerli (R) 3:47. 120: Kolby Clark (S) by forfeit. 126: Tuffy Briggs (S) pin Ryker Anderson (R) 2:00. 132: Sawyer Hobbs (S) pin Pariss Nealey (R) 0:21. 138: Beau Hackworth (S) pin Robby Boone (R) 1:34. 145: Payton Brooks (R) maj. dec. Jackson Coverley (S) 13-3. 152: Michael Ball (S) by forfeit. 160: River Eddins (S) pin Connor Reilley (R) 2:34. 170: Tristan Olson (S) by forfeit. 182: Justin Angell (S) by forfeit. 195: Carter Vining (S) pin Flavio Toma (R) 1:01. 220: Braxton Kunz (S) by forfeit. 285: Bryan Popocatl (S) pin Jacob Womack (R) 3:21