At Filer, Sugar-Salem’s softball team dropped a pair of games to Filer in a doubleheader, 16-6 and 13-2.
In Game 1, the Diggers fell behind early, and they couldn’t make a comeback. Filer captured a 4-0 lead after two innings and made it 8-3 after three. Sugar-Salem did show some fight, putting up six runs across the final three innings, but it wasn’t enough.
In Game 2, Filer won on a walk-off, a single that sealed the deal. In that contest, the Diggers plated four in the first frame, and thanks to three-hit games from three different players, their offense hummed along.
Sugar-Salem (5-8-1) will host American Falls on Thursday afternoon.
FILER 16, SUGAR-SALEM 6
Sugar-Salem 0 0 3 2 1 — 6
Filer 2 2 4 5 3 — 16
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Maycee Pocock 4.0 IP, 10 H, 15 R, 9 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; KaeLa Lancaster 0.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Lancaster 2-3, five with one hit. RBI: Olivia Crapo 1, Sunny Bennion 1, Kennedy Chambers 1, Lancaster 1, Pocock 1, Karlee Klinger 1.
FILER — Pitchers: McCarty Stoddard 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Sami Taylor 3-3, Stoddard 3-4, four with one hit. RBI: Stoddard 5, Nikaela Higley 1, Kamrin Barnes 2, Destiny Tew 1.
FILER 13, SUGAR-SALEM 12
Sugar-Salem 4 0 3 4 1 0 0 — 12
Filer 0 2 0 4 5 0 2 — 13
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: KaeLa Lancaster 4.1 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 4 K, 9 BB; Maycee Pocock 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Lancaster 3-5, Annika Hales 3-4, Whitney Bradshaw 3-4. RBI: Sunny Bennion 2, Kamry Bradshaw 1, Lancaster 1, Brooke Sanderson 1, Hales 2, Bradshaw 2.
FILER — Pitchers: Gracie Brooks 7.0 IP, 15 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 5 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Brooks 3-4, Sami Taylor 3-3, Nikaela Higley 3-3. RBI: Brooks 2, Taylor 4, McCarty Stoddard 1, Higley 1.