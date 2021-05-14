At Sugar City, Sugar-Salem's boys and girls track teams swept the 3A District 6 meet, using scores of 111 and 88, respectively, to earn the wins.
Junior Brigham Dalling set a PR and won the 3200 with a time of 10:12.77, which helped the Diggers in a big way. On the girls side, Ryley Klinger also PR'd in the 400, clocking in at 58.41, enough to win the race and qualify for the 3A state meet.
For complete results, check this link.
Team scores
Boys
1. Sugar Salem 111, 2. South Fremont 41, 3. Teton 34
Girls
1. Sugar-Salem 88, 2. Teton 51, South Fremont 46
Note: The Post Register will have a story on the 5A/4A District 6 track meet on Saturday.
Golf
3A District 6 Golf
Girls
Teams: 1. Sugar-Salem 523, 2. Teton 527, 3. South Fremont 609.
Individuals: Saige Anderson, (Sugar-Salem) 112, 2. Abbey Tibbitts (Teton) 124 3. Kate Gardner 127.
Boys
Teams: 1. Teton 340, 2. Sugar-Salem 376, 3. South Fremont 486
Individuals: 1. Tanner O'Brien (Teton) 79 2t. Kamden Schroeder (Teton) 82 2t. William Harman (Sugar-Salem) 82.
Tennis
4A District 6 meet
Team winners: Hillcrest boys, Bonneville girls
Boys doubles
1. Jamison Lemon and Dawson Belnap (Bonneville), 2. Grant Neville and Bryten Rothman (Hillcrest), 3. Cole Inskeep and Caden Tanner (Blackfoot)
Girls doubles
1. Raegan and Berklee Olsen (Hillcrest), 2. Tori Thomason and Mauriel Stuart (Skyline), 3. Heather Barker and Macee Moffat (Bonneville)
Girls singles
1. Talia Trane (Bonneville), 2. Kallie Shurtliff (Bonneville), 3. Claire Anderson (Blackfoot)
Boys singles
1. Layton Hagerman (Hillcrest), 2. Carter Christensen (Blackfoot), 3. Spencer Hansen (Bonneville)
Mixed doubles
1. Sydney Higginson and Johnny Peterson (Bonneville), 2. Nicole Tran and Daniel Crofts (Hillcrest), 3. Kelsey Inskeep and Caleb Joyner (Hillcrest)