Sugar-Salem won the Bonneville Classic volleyball title, finishing undefeated in the two-day tournament.
The Diggers went 4-0 in pool play to secure the No. 1 seed and earn a bye going into Saturday’s tournament play.
The Diggers topped Wood River (4A) 25-9, 25-18, Skyline (4A) 25-15, 25-17, Highland (5A) 25-14, 25-14 and Blackfoot (4A) 25-15; 25-10.
In Saturday's tournament portion, Sugar-Salem topped Wood River again 28-18, 25-21, Rocky Mountain (5A) 25-18, 25-15 and Eagle (5A) 22-25, 25-16; 15-10 in the championship match.
After going undefeated in sets against 3A teams last season, the Diggers had only lost three sets this year going into the Bonneville tournament. One was against Fruitland in the Peg Peterson Tournament on Sept. 3-4 and two against Star Valley in Wyoming.
“It’s been fun to get to see the girls reset, take a breath and move forward,” Sugar-Salem head coach Cami Dodson said. "To kind of reset their energy and re-acknowledge their goals and what they’re trying to do as a team and then just come back at it.”
Dodson said they adjusted the Diggers block to patch a weakness the lost set revealed.
“I would rather lose a couple sets here and there so they know how to handle that and learn how to move on from it and become a stronger team from it than blow through everything and get caught unaware in a district tournament or a state tournament and have them buckle because they don’t know how to handle it,” Dodson said.
The Diggers now have two tournament wins this year.
“I think it’s one of the better (tournaments),” Dodson said. “They get teams from mid state, which is fun to see. Like Fruitland was there then you have a couple of Boise teams like Eagle and Rocky Mountain. Weiser was there. That was a fun 3A team that we got to see. Just some good talent. Bonneville and Madison always bring such phenomenal teams.”
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
WEST JEFFERSON 3, BUTTE COUNTY 1: At Butte County, the Panthers downed the Pirates 16-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-23.
Kiya McAffee registered nine kills and 11 digs and Tavie Rogers had six kills.
BUTTE COUNTY 3, ABERDEEN 0: At Butte County, the Pirates (7-2) beat Aberdeen 25-18 25-17, 25-14 as McKenzie Gamett had 13 kills and Nyah Bowhay added 25 assists and five kills.
Butte County is at Challis on Tuesday.
WATERSPRINGS 3, CHALLIS 0: At Watersprings, the Warriors beat Challis 25-13, 25-14, 25-12.
Tori Vernon had 17 assists, five digs, and three aces, while Kaitlyn Syverson recorded five kills, eight digs, and five aces.
Madison Kincaid finished with 12 digs, and Abi Undhjem and Elizabeth Grijalva each had six kills.
Cross country
Challis Mile High Classic
5K
Full results at athletic.net
Boys
Teams: 1. Blackfoot 18 2. Highland 41 3. Jerome 82 4. Butte County 109 5. Challis 146
Individuals
1. Matt Thomas 17:25.8, Blackfoot
2. Eli Gregory 17:34.8, Blackfoot
3. Jacob Van Orden 17:56.8, Highland
4. Justin Whitehead 18:04.2, Blackfoot
5. Brigham Dalling 18:18.9, Sugar-Salem
6. JT Morgan 18:31.6, Blackfoot
7. Payden Parmenter 18:50.7, Blackfoot
8. Ammon Barton 19:07.5, Highland
9. Kayden Thomas 19:15.3, Highland
10. Ryker Clapp 19:18.2, Blackfoot
Girls
Teams: 1. Highland 26 2. Blackfoot 46, Jerome 61
Individuals
1. Maddy Larsen 21:26.8, Blackfoot
2. Taylor Redick 21:30.7, Challis
3. Kimbrie Knudsen 21:43.9, Highland
4. Meredith Sanford 22:05.3, Highland
5. Isabella Beilke 22:13.0, Jerome
6. Emily Despain 22:13.5, Blackfoot
7. Haylee Christensen 22:18.3, Highland
8. Emma McCormick 22:32.6, Highland
9. Sophie Benson 22:41.8, Highland
10. Grace Kosmicki 22:47.5, Highland 10