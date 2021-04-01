At Sugar City, it was a wild finish in this one as the West Jefferson softball team scored three runs in the seventh against Sugar-Salem to force extra innings and took the lead in the eighth with three more runs, but the Diggers prevailed 11-10 with a four-run eighth, highlighted by a two-run double by Kamry Bradshaw for the win.
Sugar-Salem (3-4-1) is at Kimberly on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 11, WEST JEFFERSON 10
West Jefferson 1 1 2 0 0 0 3 3 — 10 13 0
Sugar-Salem 0 1 3 2 1 0 0 4 — 11 13 3
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitching: Jorgerson 7.1 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 8 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Peterson 2-3, Parrcher 4-5, Neville 2-4. 2B: Parrcher 2, Jorgerson. RBI: Parrcher, Jorgerson, Wood 2, Neville, Calder, Loundsbury.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitching: Maycee Pocock 8.0 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Crapo 2-5, Brooke Sanderson 2-5, KaeLa Lancaster 2-3, Annika Hales 3-4. 2B: Kamry Bradshaw, Kennedy Chambers, Sanderson 2. 3B: Lancaster. RBI: Bradshaw 2, Crapo 2, Chambers, Hales, Sunny Bennion 2, Sanderson.
PRESTON 17, SKYLINE 6: At Skyline, Preston cruised to a double-figure win over the Grizzlies thanks to a few big innings in the first game of a doubleheader.
Preston registered four runs in the first inning, four in the third, five in the fifth and three in the sixth, which was good enough to top the Grizzlies (2-6) and end the game after six frames.
PRESTON 17, SKYLINE 6
Preston 4 1 4 0 5 3 — 17
Skyline 5 0 1 0 0 0 — 6
PRESTON — Pitchers: Kendall Keller 6.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 Er, 9 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Vanessa Griffith 5-6, Rorie Hansen 5-5, Megan Johnson 5-5, Shandee Parker 3-5. RBI: Hansen 5, Jaycee Larson 2, Johnson 4, Charly Bair 1, Keller 1, Dru Despain 1, Parker 1, Khloe Hobson 1.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Rachel Hafer 6.0 IP, 26 H, 17 R, 17 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Ellie Whitworth 2-3, seven with one hit. RBI: Whitworth 1, Rylee Blanchard 2, Taeli Elordi 1, Addy White 2.
FIRTH 16, RIRIE 0: At Ririe, Firth blew things open with a nine-run fourth inning and ended a big win over Ririe in five innings.
The Cougars scored two runs in the third, nine in the fourth and five in the fifth, which invoked the run rule. Nine Firth players recorded hits, including three-hit games from Bridget Leslie and Hailey Barker, both of whom also drove in two runs.
Megan Jolley earned the win, permitting just four hits and fanning eight.
Firth (3-4) will host Soda Springs on Saturday afternoon.
FIRTH 16, RIRIE 0
Firth 0 0 2 9 5 — 16
Ririe 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Hailey Barker 3-4, Bridget Leslie 3-3. RBI: Tiffany Russell 3, Liberty Park 1, Jolley 1, Barker 2, Brooklyn Clayson 1, Brooklynn Johnson 1, Katelynn Lindhartsen 3, Leslie 2.
RIRIE — Pitchers: M. Nelson 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; C. Wilstop 3.0 IP, 15 H, 16 R, 12 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: T. Sickinger 1-3, T. Marion 1-2, Nelson 1-1, J. Gneitting 1-2. RBI: None.
BONNEVILLE 7, MADISON 6: At Idaho Falls, The Bees took a 7-0 lead and then held off a charge by the Bobcats (4-5).
BONNEVILLE 7, MADISON 6
Madison 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 — 6 7 6
Bonneville 3 0 4 0 0 0 x — 7 9 3
MADISON — Pitching: Kaylee Pitts 6.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Brooke Stober 3-4. RBI: Abbi Bischoff, Grace Gibbs, Pitts, Mariana Weaver.
BONNEVILLE — Pitching: Wiest 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Chapa 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Wiest 3-4, A. Baker 2-3. 2B: Wiest, Sorenson. 3B: A. Baker. RBI: Helm, A. Baker, Harrigfield.
Baseball
At Idaho Falls, the Tigers topped Rigby in both games of a doubleheader, 4-2 and 8-1.
In Game 1, Idaho Falls used a four-run sixth inning to leap ahead, thanks to two Rigby errors. Zack Bridges led the Tigers with a 2-for-4 outing, while Zach Lee and Dillon Ball each drove in a run.
Merit Jones earned the win on the mound, striking out 12 over 5 2/3 innings.
In Game 2, the Tigers tallied six runs in the third inning, which allowed them to cruise to another victory.
Bradley Thompson and Jones (three RBI) each turned in two-hit games, and five different Tigers drove in runs. The Tigers allowed just two hits all game, which came from Dylan Seeley, and Bradley Thompson finished off a hitless four frames.
Next up for Idaho Falls (7-2) is a three-game series with Thunder Ridge, starting on the road on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 4, RIGBY 2
Rigby 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 0 0 4 X — 4
RIGBY — Pitchers: Simmons 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Five with one hit. RBI: Saathoff 1, Kirkham 1.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Merit Jones 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 12 K, 3 BB; Nate Rose 1.1 IP, 3 H, ) R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Zack Bridges 2-4, four with one hit. RBI: Zach Lee 1, Dillon Ball 1.
IDAHO FALLS 8, RIGBY 1
Rigby 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Idaho Falls 2 0 6 0 0 0 X — 8
RIGBY — Pitchers: Lords 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Boudrero 103, Madsen 1-3. RBI: Boudrero 1.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Dylan Seeley 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Bradley Thompson 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Thompson 2-4, Merit Jones 2-3. RBI: Zack Bridges 1, Jones 3, Seeley 1, Zach Lee 1, Hayden Carlson 1.
SKYLINE 14, HILLCREST 2: At Hillcrest, Skyline earned a big win thanks to an abundance of offense.
The Grizzlies logged five runs in the second, three in the fourth and another four in the sixth, which helped invoke the run rule and end the game after six innings.
Nine Grizzlies logged two or more hits, including Ryan Horvath and Trey Olson, who posted three. Landon Merzlock earned the win, allowing just one run on six hits and striking out six across four innings.
Skyline (6-3) will finish this three-game set against Hillcrest at home on Friday afternoon.
SKYLINE 14, HILLCREST 2
Skyline 0 5 1 3 1 4 — 14
Hillcrest 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 2
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Landon Merzlock 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; George Price 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Ryan Horvath 3-3, Trey Olson 3-4, seven with two hits. RBI: Horvath 2, Olson 3, Chandler Robinson 1, Orvis Brown 1, Matt Hollingsworth 3, Braden Owens 1.
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Ben Zarate 4.0 IP, 15 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Bjorn Zarate 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Ben Zarate 1-2, Brett Bartell 1-1, Brayden Crystal 1-2, CJ Chastain 1-3. RBI: Crystal 1, Chastain 1.
MADISON 9, THUNDER RIDGE 8: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans rallied but it wasn't enough as the Bobcats held on after Thunder Ridge pulled within a run in the seventh.
Thunder Ridge (0-4) hosts Blackfoot on Saturday. Madison (7-2) hosts Highland on Tuesday.
MADISON 9, THUNDER RIDGE 8
Madison 0 0 3 2 0 3 1 — 9 12 1
Thunder Ridge 3 1 0 0 1 0 3 — 8 9 3
MADISON — Pitching: Isaac Walker 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; Landen Drake 2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Riley Sutton 4-4, Kameron Kostial 2-4, Walker 2-5, Tyler Pena 2-2. 2B: Ethan Garner, Walker. 3B: Pena. RBI: Kostial, Sutton 2, Walker 3.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitching: Kaysen Isom 4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Ethan Dunnells 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Ayson Webb 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kolby Landon 3-4, Dunnells 2-4, Brent Tueller 2-4. 2B: Ayson Webb, Landon, Tueller. RBI: Conner Hall, Landon 2, Tueller 2, Dunnells 3.
BLACKFOOT 9, POCATELLO 7: At Blackfoot, the Broncos put up seven runs in the bottom of the six to rally past Pocatello.
Jace and Jaxon Grimmett each knocked in a pair of runs for Blackfoot and Tyler Vance also add two RBIs.
Blackfoot (6-3) is at Thunder Ridge on Saturday.
BLACKFOOT 9, POCATELLO 7
Pocatello 0 0 3 1 1 2 0 — 7 11 4
Blackfoot 1 0 0 1 0 7 x — 9 6 5
POCATELLO — Pitching: Brody Burch 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Atticus Clark, 0.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Maddox Moore 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Burch 2-4, Hunter Killian 2-4, Zac Park 3-4, Alex Winn 2-3. RBI: Burch, Martin Serrano, Killian, Winn.
BLACKFOOT: Pitchers: Jaden Harris 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Kyler Mills 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Ryan Reynolds 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Jace Grimmett 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Grimmett 2-3. 2B: Jaxon Grimmett, Ryan Steidley. RBI: Jace Grimmett 2, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Steidley, Tyler Vance 2, Stryker Wood.
Track and field
High Country Conference Invite at Madison
(Full results at athletic.net)
Boys
Teams: 1. Rigby 159, 2. Madison 121, 3. Idaho Falls 93.5, 4. Skyline 78.5, 5. Highland 54, 6. Shelley 42, 7. Blackfoot 38.5, 8. Hillcrest 38, 9. Thunder Ridge 33, 10. Bonneville 17.5
Girls
Teams: 1. Rigby 139.5, 2. Highland 112, 3. Madison 99.5, 4. Skyline 89, 5. Idaho Falls 87, 6. Shelley 41, 6. Blackfoot 41, 8. Bonneville 34, 9. Thunder Ridge 31, 10. Hillcrest 9
Scores
Softball
Skyline 9, Preston 5