Teton defeated Sugar-Salem 63-58 on Monday night, earning the 3A District 6 tournament title and berth to the state tournament.
Sugar-Salem will play a play-in game on Thursday.
In 2A District 6 action, Firth beat Salmon 63-52 and plays at North Fremont on Wednesday. A win by North Fremont earns the Huskies the district title. A win by Firth forces an if-necessary game.
Grace ended the season for Challis in the 1AD1 District 5-6 tournament. The 71-37 win earns Grace a date at Butte County on Wednesday. A win by the Pirates earns Butte County the one district berth to state. A win by Grace forces an if-necessary game.