At Thunder Ridge, the Thunder Ridge boys basketball team used a balanced scoring output to hold off Skyline 64-57 on Thursday.
Lloyer Driggs and Tao Johnson registered 13 points apiece for the Titans, who connected on 7 of 19 long balls and had 10 players score in the win.
Skyline got 19 points from Cade Marlow and 18 from Raleigh Shippen, but the Grizzlies managed just five points in the third quarter, while the Titans logged 14.
The teams both scored 17 points in the fourth period, which is why the third made such a difference in the outcome.
Thunder Ridge (8-3) will host Highland at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Skyline (2-8) will host Bonneville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
THUNDER RIDGE 64, SKYLINE 57
Skyline 23 12 5 17 — 57
Thunder Ridge 13 20 14 17 — 64
SKYLINE — Christean Thomas 2, Keegan Maas 3, Raleigh Shippen 18, Cade Marlow 19, Kenyon Sadiq 6, Isaac Farnsworth 7, Landon Merzlock 2
THUNDER RIDGE — Bradley Briggs 6, Lloyer Driggs 13, Tao Johnson 13, Tyler Godfrey 7, Nick Potter 9, Bryson Hawks 6, Jaden Sautter 2, Jay Scoresby 3, Porter Harris 2, Zach Marlowe 3.
SOUTH FREMONT 61, RIRIE 51: At St. Anthony, the Cougars spread out the scoring effort and held off Ririe for a home win.
Eleven players scored for South Fremont, led by Ethan Webster with 15 points and Ryker Hurt and Cooper Hurt with 10 each.
Brennan Wood posted 13 points and Sterling Bybee added 12 for the Bulldogs, who couldn't dig themselves out of an early hole, even though they registered 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Ririe (1-8) will host Malad at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
South Fremont (7-3) will visit Snake River at the same time and day.
SOUTH FREMONT 61, RIRIE 51
South Fremont 11 17 15 18 — 61
Ririe 10 9 12 20 — 51
RIRIE — Gage Sperry 6, Sterling Bybee 12, Chris Kern 11, Ethan Miller 4, Ryley Holland 4, Brennan Wood 13, Keagan Park 1.
SOUTH FREMONT — Dallin Orme 3, Bridger Erickson 5, Carsen Draper 6, Kaimen Peebles 3, Easton Kerbs 2, Bridger Poulsen 1, Larren Smith 2, Ryker Hurt 10, Cooper Hurt 10, Ethan Webster 15, Tag Bair 4.
Girls basketball
WEST JEFFERSON 41, FIRTH 34: At Firth, the Cougars suffered a slow fourth quarter and it cost them to the tune of a seven-point loss to West Jefferson.
Things were fairly even through the first three quarters, but in the fourth, West Jefferson outscored Firth 16-6.
Kambree Hall posted a team-high 13 points for the Panthers, who also got seven points apiece from Jordyn Torgerson and Eliza Anhder.
Hailey Barker collected a season-best 16 points for Firth, but no other Cougar totaled more than four points.
West Jefferson will host Ririe at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Firth (6-6, 1-1) will visit Salmon on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. tip-off.
WEST JEFFERSON 41, FIRTH 34
West Jefferson 11 4 10 16 — 41
Firth 10 3 15 6 — 34
WEST JEFFERSON — Eliza Anhder 7, Carlee Johnson 2, Lacey Dalling 4, Kimber Mecham 4, McKenna Neville 4, Kambree Hall 13, Jordyn Torgerson 7.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 3, Kiley Mecham 4, Nicole McKinnon 4, Megan Jolley 4, Hailey Barker 16, Daytona Folkman 3.
MACKAY 53, BUTTE COUNTY 48: At Arco, only three players scored for the Miners but it was enough in the win over the Pirates.
Trinity Seefried scored 27 points and Megan Moore added 18 to pace Mackay.
Kiya McAffee scored 16 for Butte County.
Mackay (6-3) host Carey on Friday. Butte County (10-3) is at North Fremont on Friday.
MACKAY 53, BUTTE COUNTY 48
Mackay 12 13 18 10 — 53
Butte County 10 10 16 12 — 48
MACKAY — Riley Moore 8, Trinity Seefried 27, Megan Moore 18.
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 16, Madi Kniffin 4, Anna Knight 13, Belle Beard 4, McKenzie Gammett 4, Emilee Hansen 7.
Scores
Girls basketball
Ririe 36, North Fremont 25
Boys basketball
Preston 72, Blackfoot 61