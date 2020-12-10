At Rigby, Thunder Ridge got 24 points from Lloyer Driggs, securing a 54-51 road win over the Trojans.
Tao Johnson posted 16 points for the Titans, who bolted out to a 11-2 lead after one quarter and played the Trojans fairly evenly from there.
Three Trojans scored in double figures: Kade Dabell with 18 points, Ethan Fox with 12 and Tayler Freeman with 10. Rigby outscored Thunder Ridge 20-14 in the fourth period but dropped its conference opener.
The Trojans (2-1, 0-1) will visit Bonneville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Thunder Ridge will travel to Century on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
THUNDER RIDGE 54, RIGBY 51
Thunder Ridge 11 13 16 14 — 54
Rigby 2 14 15 20 — 51
THUNDER RIDGE — Briggs 2, Driggs 24, Johnson 16, Godfrey 3, Brizzee 2, Potter 4, Harris 3.
RIGBY — Trajen Larsen 3, Kade Dabell 18, Rysen Tyler 3, Karson Barber 3, Tayler Freeman 10, Aurthur Tucker 2, Ethan Fox 12.
Boys basketball
MADISON 56, HILLCREST 49 (OT): At Hillcrest, the Knights got outscored by six in overtime against Madison, dropping a close decision.
Madison and Hillcrest went to overtime knotted at 45-all, but the visiting Bobcats won the extra session 11-5, handing the Knights their second loss of the season.
Hillcrest's lone double-digit scorer, Jase Austin, posted 11 points. Kobe Kesler and Isaac Davis each posted nine points.
Meanwhile, Madison had three double-digit scorers: Taden King (21 points), Eli Randall (12) and Logan Crane (10), which helped the Bobcats shake off an uneven fourth quarter and win the game in overtime.
Hillcrest (1-2) will host Idaho Falls at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MADISON 56, HILLCREST 49
Madison 13 6 17 8 11 — 56
Hillcrest 7 9 15 13 5 — 49
Madison — Logan Crane 10, Tyson Lerwill 6, Rhett Hathaway 5, Braxton Pierce 2, Taden King 21, Eli Randall 12
Hillcrest — Isaac Davis 9, Cooper Kesler 4, Tre Kofe 4, Jase Austin 11, Garrett Phippen 5, Sam Kunz 5, Given Chatelain 2, Kobe Kesler 9.
Girls basketball
BUTTE COUNTY 48, MURTAUGH 21: At Arco, Butte County stayed undefeated and routed Murtaugh in an easy victory.
The Pirates (6-0) leapt ahead 8-0 after the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way, getting 14 points from Kia McAffee and 10 apiece from Anna Knight and Bell Beard.
Butte County also outscored Murtaugh 15-5 in the third frame and 12-10 in the fourth.
The Pirates will host Salmon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
BUTTE COUNTY 48, MURTAUGH 21
Murtaugh 0 6 5 10 — 21
Butte County 8 13 15 12 — 48
Murtaugh — A. Stoker 2, J. Zauala 2, A. Stanger 5, J. Tapia 2, A. Nebeker 10
Butte County — Tavie Rogers 2, Kia McAffee 14, Madi Kniffin 5, Anna Knight 10, Bell Beard 10, McKenzie Gammet 2, Emilee Hansen 5.