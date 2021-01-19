At Thunder Ridge, the Titans' boys basketball team capitalized on a balanced scoring effort and held off Bonneville for a fourth straight win.
Four players scored in double figures for Thunder Ridge, including Nick Potter, Lloyer Driggs (15 each), Tyler Godfrey and Tao Johnson (12 each), helping the Titans outscore the Bees 21-16 in the fourth frame.
Carson Johnson registered 19 points for Bonneville (4-9), which also got 17 from Caleb Stoddard and 15 from Cy Gummow. That helped the Bees tally 27 points in the third quarter alone.
The Titans splashed 13 triples in the win, including a sharp 5-for-6 showing from Potter.
Thunder Ridge (11-2) returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, traveling to Madison for a paramount matchup between two top 5A teams.
Bonneville will host Skyline at the same time and day.
THUNDER RIDGE 77, BONNEVILLE 69
Bonneville 9 17 27 16 — 69
Thunder Ridge 21 14 21 21 — 77
BONNEVILLE — Cy Gummow 15, Caleb Stoddard 17, Jacob Perez 6, Branson Casper 2, Carson Johnson 19, Carson Judy 5, Devin McDonald 2, Jacob Scoresby 3.
THUNDER RIDGE — Lloyer Driggs 15, Tao Johnson 12, Tyler Godfrey 12, Jordan Brizzee 3, Nick Potter 15, Bryson Hawks 3, Jaden Sautter 3, Jay Scoresby 2, Porter Harris 3, Zach Marlowe 9.
Girls basketball
MACKAY 72, SALMON 36: At Mackay, the Miners ran their winning streak to eight games with an easy victory over Salmon.
Trinity Seefriend racked up a season-best 30 points on four triples for Mackay, which outscored Salmon 17-4 in the first frame and never had trouble finishing things off. Megan Moore posted 15 points and Riley Moore added 11.
Salmon will host Ririe at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Mackay (11-3) will host Rockland at 6 p.m. Thursday, a critical conference game for both teams.
MACKAY 72, SALMON 36
Salmon 4 14 10 10 — 36
Mackay 17 17 18 20 — 72
SALMON — H. Pilkerton 6, M. Williams 10, T. Matthews 4, S. Pilkerton 6, T. Syset 12
MACKAY — Riley Moore 11, Alana Christensen 6, Kaitlyn Winters 4, Trinity Seefried 30, Megan Moore 15, Halle Holt 6.
FIRTH 51, BEAR LAKE 48: At Bear Lake, Firth survived a close contest and edged Bear Lake on the road.
Firth lost the fourth quarter 15-7, but thanks to 19 points from Cassi Robbins and 11 from Hailey Barker, the Panthers grabbed an important non-conference win.
In the win, Firth cashed a program record 11 triples, including five from Robbins and three from Megan Jolley.
Firth (9-8) will visit West Jefferson for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday matchup.
FIRTH 51, BEAR LAKE 48
Firth 11 19 14 7 — 51
Bear Lake 10 7 16 15 — 48
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 19, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Kiley Mecham 2, Nicole McKinnon 5, Megan Jolley 9, Hailey Barker 11, Daytona Folkman 3.
BEAR LAKE — Hailey Humpherys 26, Elise Kelsey 3, Lydia Johnson 2, Eliza Sharp 4, Kalesha Parker 13.
Scores
Boys basketball
Skyline 45, Hillcrest 39
Watersprings 69, North Gem 65
Blackfoot 73, Rigby 69