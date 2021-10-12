HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Thunder Ridge boys top Idaho Falls, earning spot in district title game POST REGISTER Oct 12, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At Madison, Thunder Ridge's boys soccer team topped Idaho Falls, 3-1, good for a spot in Thursday's 5A District 5-6 tournament title game.The Titans got goals from Marco Acosta (assisted by Chuy Zamora), Tyler Thompson (assisted by Spencer Thompson) and Adrian Trejo (assisted by Zamora).That sets up an intriguing championship game: Top-seeded Madison against No. 2 Thunder Ridge, set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Madison. Girls soccerTHUNDER RIDGE 2, MADISON 1: At Madison, the Titans used a 2-1, overtime win over the Bobcats to advance to the 5A District 5-6 tournament title game.Sophie Mangum scored both goals for Thunder Ridge, one in the fifth minute and the second in overtime, a shot from distance that sailed over the Madison goalkeeper's head.Thunder Ridge will play top-seeded Highland on Thursday in the district championship game. VolleyballBONNEVILLE 3, HILLCREST 0: At Bonneville, the Bees earned a straight-set (25-9, 25-16, 25-8) win over Hillcrest on senior night.Kaylie Kofe carded nine kills and 20 assists for the Bees, who also got 13 digs and three aces from lone senior Mia Sorensen.Bonneville (23-11, 7-0) will visit Skyline on Wednesday. The Bees have locked up the top seed in the 4A District 6 tournament. Other seeds have yet to be determined.ScoresBoys soccer — 5A District 5/6 tournamentRigby 2, Highland 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ridge Tournament Sport Volleyball Football Idaho Falls Game Spot Soccer Team Top Seed Recommended for you News Trending Today Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.