At Thunder Ridge, the Thunder Ridge boys basketball team earned the top seed in the 5A District 5-6 tournament with a 76-54 win over Rigby on Wednesday.
Lloyer Driggs tallied 31 points for the Titans (17-3, 6-1). They'll conclude the regular season at Idaho Falls on Friday. Rigby (13-6, 4-4) hosts Minico on Friday.
THUNDER RIDGE 76, RIGBY 54
Rigby 10 16 8 20 — 54
Thunder Ridge 22 14 20 20 — 76
RIGBY — Kobe Jones 5, Trajen Larson 7, Kade DaBell 8, Rysen Tyler 5, Karson Barber 16, Zheik Falevai 5, Taylor Freeman 2, Ethan Fox 4, Talin Togia 2.
THUNDER RIDGE — Lloyer Driggs 31, Tao Johnson 6, Tyler Godfrey 8, Nick Potter 9, Bryson Hawkes 3, Jaden Sautter 2, Jay Scoresby 6, Porter Harris 2, Zach Marlowe 5, Gary Southwick 4.
IDAHO FALLS 56, SKYLINE 43: At Skyline, after a slow start the Tigers rallied past the Grizzlies in the second half.
Dylan Seeley led Idaho Falls with 15 points and Jaxon Sorenson added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Raleigh Shippen scored 20 points for Skyline and knocked down 3 of 4 3-pointers.
Idaho Falls (9-11) finishes the regular season Friday when the Tigers host Thunder Ridge. Skyline (5-16) concluded its regular season.
IDAHO FALLS 56, SKYLINE 43
Idaho Falls 3 21 15 17 — 56
Skyline 17 7 8 11 — 43
IDAHO FALLS — Dylan Seeley 15, Jaxon Sorenson 12, Merit Jones 11, Luke Rodel 9, Marvin Smith 5, Christian Jensen 2, Skyler Olson 2.
SKYLINE — Raleigh Shippen 20, Issac Farnsworth 8, Landon Merzlock 6, Christean Thomas 4, Cade Marlow 2, Kenyon Sadiq 2, Parker Kucera 1.
HILLCREST 56, SHELLEY 42: At Hillcrest, Jase Austin scored 21 points as the Knights wrapped up the top seed for the 4A District 6 tournament.
Hillcrest (14-6, 6-1) finishes the regular season Friday at Blackfoot.
HILLCREST 56, SHELLEY 42
Shelley 8 10 11 13 — 42
Hillcrest 14 15 14 13 — 56
SHELLEY — Treyce Jensen 12, Braxton Miskin 10, Alex Lott 3, Jace Thatcher 3, Hess 6, Cannon Vance 8.
HILLCREST — Isaac Davis 4, Cooper Kesler 5, Tre Kofe 1, Jase Austin 21, Garrett Phippen 6, Sam Kunz 6, Given Chatelain 7, Kobe Kesler 6.
MADISON 86, HIGHLAND 45: At Rexburg, Taden King scored 24 points and Eli Randall added 18 as the Bobcats (17-4, 6-2) closed out the regular season with a season high in scoring.
Madison will be the conference's No. 2 seed behind Thunder Ridge and opens the district tournament on Thursday.
MADISON 86, HIGHLAND 45
Highland 7 14 13 11 — 45
Madison 16 27 30 13 — 86
HIGHLAND — NA
MADISON — Tyson Lerwill 11, Rhett Hathaway 5, Spencer Young 6, Riley Sutton 6, Isaac Wilson 5, Braxton Pierce 11, Taden King 24, Eli Randall 18.
Wrestling
BLACKFOOT 57, BONNEVILLE 30
170: Tucker Banks (Bonneville) pin Micheal Edwards (Blackfoot) 0:49. 182: Maverik Malm (Blackfoot) pin Nate Nakashima (Bonneville) 1:50. 195: Jacob Averett (Blackfoot) pin Hagen Foster (Bonneville) 0:30. 220: Kaiden Hansen (Bonneville) by forfeit. 285: Ethan Cross (Bonneville) pin Talin Sensenbach (Blackfoot) 1:38. 98: Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) pin Spencer Jolley (Bonneville) 2:26. 106: Kayden Parsons (Blackfoot) pin Bridger Janson (Bonneville) 1:01. 113: Connor Hagen (Bonneville) pin Marcelina Trejo (Blackfoot) 5:54. 120: Ryan Nuno (Bonneville) pin Trinity Velasquez (Blackfoot) 0:49. 126: Luke Moore (Blackfoot) pin Anthony Williams (Bonneville) (3:18. 132: Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) pin Drew Beck (Bonneville) 0:35. 138: Carter Inskeep (Blackfoot) pin Skylar Cheney (Bonneville). 145: Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) pin Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) 3:08. 152: Parker Monson (Blackfoot) by forfeit. 160: Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) dec. Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) 6-3.
IDAHO FALLS 51, HILLCREST 36
98: Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) by forfeit. 106: Taylor Call (Hillcrest) by forfeit. 113: Treyden Cress (Hillcrest) by forfeit. 120: Ryken Horn (Hillcrest) by forfeit. 126: Dregun Wheeless-Hill (Hillcrest) pin Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) 3:39. 132: Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) over Seth Taylor (Hillcrest) 0:12. 138: Hunter Perkins (Idaho Pins) dec. Kendric Anderson (Hillcrest) 9-7. 145: Syiler Bellangue (Idaho Falls) by forfeit. 152: Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) pin Andrew Grimes (Idaho Falls) 1:00. 160: Ben Moore (Idaho Falls) over Hunter Reeves (Hillcrest) 1:56. 170: Leo Nelson (Idaho Falls) over Treyjan Bissette (Hillcrest) 1:48. 182: Diego Escobar (Hillcrest) pin Kernan Longua (Idaho Falls) 3:04. 195: Jovon Howe (Idaho Falls) by forfeit. 220: Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) by forfeit. 285: Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls) pin Sean Steinnetz (Hillcrest) 1:29.
SHELLEY 36, SKYLINE 33
126: Kodey Murphy (Shelley) dec. Crew Searle (Skyline) 5-3. 132: Marcus Landon (Skyline) pin Aydan Mathews (Shelley) 1:47. 138: Caleb Green (Skyline) dec. Elias Gnieting (Shelley) 8-5. 145: Danica Valdez (Shelley) by forfeit. 152: Xander Zollinger (Skyline) by forfeit. 160: Seth Jacobson (Shelley) by forfeit. 170: Hayden Hokanson (Shelley) pin Jonny Baczuk (Skyline) 1:22. 182: Orrin Hill (Shelley) dec. Preston Colvin (Skyline) 7-3. 220: Bennett Swatsenburg (Skyline) by forfeit. 285: Gage Anderson (Skyline) by forfeit. 98: Ivette Balero (Skyline) by forfeit. 106: Carter Balmforth (Shelley) by forfeit. 120: Kolton Stacey (Shelley) by forfeit. 126: Extra: Lyle Click (Shelley) dec. Dillon Knighton (Skyline) 7-0. 126: Extra: Walter Killian (Shelley) pin Ava Swatsenbarg (Skyline) 1:46. 160: Extra: Xander Zollinger (Skyline) pin Gabe Wilson (Shelley) 2:28. 170: Extra: Anthony Hackman (Shelley) pin Mark Wilson (Skyline) 2:26.
CHALLIS 42, SALMON 24
152: Double forfeit. 160: Wyatt Herbst (Salmon) pin Drake Beason (Challis) 2:25. 170: Clay Bullock (Challis) pin Guyson Fuell (Salmon) 0:36. 182: George Cecil (Challis) pin Tyler Fitte (Salmon) 4:44. 195: Colter Bennett (Salmon) pin Tui Schwenke (Challis) 1:16. 220: Avery Robles (Challis) pin Garrett Rich (Salmon) 1:19. 285: Tyler Martens (Salmon) by forfeit. 98: Double forfeit. 106: Cooper Williams (Salmon) pin Colton Batley (Challis) 1:59. 113: Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) by forfeit. 120: Bronc Jensen (Challis) pin Hunter Yeazle (Salmon) 1:21. 126: Kade Beason (Challis) by forfeit. 132: Double Forfeit. 138: Aedan Baker (Challis) by forfeit. 145: Double Forfeit.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, IDAHO FALLS 26
98: Isaac Scott (Thunder Ridge) pin Alexander Lui (Idaho Falls) 5:45. 106: Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 113: Chandler Facer (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 120: Morgan Dopp (Thunder Ridge) by forfeit. 126: Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) pin Erik Tremayne (Idaho Falls) 1:42. 132: Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) tech. fall Carson Burton (Thunder Ridge) 15-0, 3:56. 138: Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) pin Hunter Perkins (Idaho Falls) 2:00. 145: Gabe Terrill (Thunder Ridge) pin Syiler Bellangue (Idaho Falls) 4:40. 152: Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge) pin Andrew Grimes (Idaho Falls) 0:30. 160: Ben Moore (Idaho Falls) pin Marcello Armitage (Thunder Ridge) 3:46. 170: Jared Carlquist (Thunder Ridge) dec. Leo Nelson (Idaho Falls) 9-6. 182: Cache Holt (Thunder Ridge) pin Kernan Longua (Idaho Falls) 0:36. 195: Jovon Howe (Idaho Falls) dec. Garrett Roedell (Thunder Ridge) 6-3. 220: Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) pin Payton Riggs (Thunder Ridge) 1:45. 285: Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls) by forfeit.