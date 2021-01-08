At Hillcrest, the Thunder Ridge girls basketball team rallied after a slow start Friday night, finishing with four players in double figures in a 57-45 win over Hillcrest.
"They hit us right in the mouth," Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said of the Knights taking an 18-8 lead in the first quarter.
But the Titans outscored Hillcrest 38-14 over the second and third quarters.
Aspen Caldwell led the way with 15 points for the Titans (13-1).
Nyah Lugo and Macy Larsen each scored 13 points for the Knights (5-9).
Thunder Ridge is at Rigby on Tuesday. Hillcrest is at Teton on Saturday.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, HILLCREST 45
Hillcrest 18 7 7 13 — 45
Thunder Ridge 8 21 17 11 — 57
HILLCREST — Quinleigh Kesler 7, Nyah Lugo 13, Macy Larsen 13, Brooke Cook 2, Sam Fryar 2, Aspen Cook 7, Sargent 1.
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 15, Kennedy Stenquist 13, Sierra John 4, Marley Spencer 3, Lauren Davenport 12, Paige Clark 10.
SKYLINE 64, MADISON 39: At Skyline, the Grizzlies used an enormous fourth quarter to dispatch Madison in what turned into a lopsided win.
Skyline, which got 23 points from Mattie Olson and a season-high 16 from Drew Chapman, outscored Madison 25-5 in the fourth period. That changed what was previously a close game.
The Grizzlies (8-6) will host Idaho Falls at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Madison (7-8) will host Highland at the same time and day.
SKYLINE 64, MADISON 39
Madison 8 17 9 5 — 39
Skyline 15 15 9 25 — 64
MADISON — Mackenzie 12, Wasden 2, Cook 2, Dow 8, Parker 4, Parkinson 9.
SKYLINE — Sienna Taylor 6, Drew Chapman 16, Taryn Chapman 2, Sophie Anderson 7, Lizzie Bialas 6, Kysa Shippen 2, Mattie Olson 23, Tailer Thomas 2.
BONNEVILLE 49, HIGHLAND 38: At Bonneville, the Bees used a solid third quarter to hold off Highland and earn their fifth win of the season.
Sydnee Hunt totaled a game-high 15 points for Bonneville, which outscored Madison 17-10 in the third frame, paving the way for a relatively comfortable margin.
Only one Highland player scored in double figures.
Bonneville (5-10) will host Shelley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BONNEVILLE 49, HIGHLAND 38
Highland 6 12 10 10 — 38
Bonneville 9 15 17 8 — 49
Highland — C. Schrock 5, M. Agado 2, S. Bell 10, O. Homer 6, K. Tracy 1, K. Baldwin 3, T. Bell 1, L. Maughan 6, M. Thayne 3, M. Siefia 1.
Bonneville — Whitney Shaw 6, Kaylie Kofe 8, Mia Sorensen 6, Logan Faulkner 7, Sydnee Hunt 15, Talia Trane 6, Sydnee Shurtliff 1.
GRACE 51, CHALLIS 30: At Challis, the Vikings suffered their first conference loss of the season in a blowout loss to Grace.
Challis' main problems came in the scoring department. Ali Rembelski led the team with nine points, but no Viking scored in double figures. Challis managed just five points in the first, second and third quarters.
Mecodie Stratman led Grace with 12 points.
Challis (3-3, 0-1) returns to action Saturday, visiting Watersprings at 5 p.m.
GRACE 51, CHALLIS 30
Grace 21 7 11 12 — 51
Challis 5 5 5 15 — 30
GRACE — Jacie Christensen 10, Kylie Huse 2, Mecodie Straatman 12, Amber Mansfield 5, Tealeigh Walker 5, Britton Lloyd 7, Maniah Clegg 2, Sydnee Smith 8.
CHALLIS — Austyn Erickson 3, Halle Oerke 4, Ali Rembelski 9, Carley Strand 2, Olivia Farr 7, Tayia Baldwin 2, Sadie Taylor 2.
MACKAY 57, CAREY 54: At Mackay, in a rematch of last year's state tournament opener, the Miners turned the tables to hold off Carey.
Megan Moore scored 20 points and added 16 rebounds and Riley Moore nearly had a double-double with 18 points and nine steals.
The Miners (7-3) host Clark County on Tuesday.
MACKAY 57, CAREY 54
Carey 12 9 17 16 — 54
Mackay 9 18 15 15 — 57
CAREY — Jane Park 15, Zowie Quillin 2, Katy Mecham 6, Kilie Wood 31.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 18, Trinity Seefried 9, Kaytlyn Winters 2, Brenna McAffee 8, Megan Moore 20.
SHELLEY 52, IDAHO FALLS 50: At Idaho Falls, Brinley Cannon scored 21 points as the Russets won a close battle with the Tigers.
Taylor Ottley added 16 points.
Calyn Wood scored 16 points and Megan Hurst netted 13 for Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls (3-10) hosts Skyline on Tuesday. Shelley (3-9) is at Bonneville on Tuesday.
SHELLEY 52, IDAHO FALLS 50
Shelley 12 14 9 17 — 52
Idaho Falls 5 13 15 17 — 50
SHELLEY — Taylor Ottley 16, Watenbarger 8, Caydence Taylor 3, Alexis Leckington 2, Brinley Cannon 21, Brooklyn Murdoch 2.
IDAHO FALLS — Abbey Corgatelli 8, Calyn Wood 16, Kennedy Robertson 9, Aubree Duffin 4, Megan Hurst 13.
Boys basketball
NORTH FREMONT 46, BUTTE COUNTY 13: At Ashton, the Huskies stayed unbeaten with a defensive smothering of Butte County.
The Huskies, who got a game-high 19 points from Jordan Lenz, limited the Pirates to two points apiece in the third and fourth quarters. North Fremont took an 11-2 lead after one quarter and never had trouble securing the win.
Butte County's leading scorer, Jaten Hymas, produced four points.
Butte County (1-7) will visit Lighthouse Christian at 6 p.m. Monday.
North Fremont (8-0) will complete this back-to-back stretch with a road matchup against Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH FREMONT 46, BUTTE COUNTY 13
Butte County 2 6 3 2 — 13
North Fremont 11 17 14 4 — 46
BUTTE COUNTY — Logan Gamett 3, Jaten Hymas 4, Konner Lambson 2, Rebel Beard 2, Cory Gamett 2.
NORTH FREMONT — Jordan Lenz 19, Luke Hill 9, Max Palmer 6, Hank Richardson 2, Jobie Palmer 2, B. Childs 6, Dax Cherry 2.
MADISON 61, SKY VIEW 53: At Skyview, Madison got a season-high scoring effort from Taden King and held on for a win over Sky View (UT).
King poured in 31 points, helping the Bobcats outscore the Hawks 20-12 in the fourth quarter.
Eli Randall added 11 points and Logan Crane chipped in nine for Madison (8-2), which will visit Green Canyon (Utah) at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON 61, SKYVIEW 53
Madison 13 14 14 20 — 61
Sky View 11 20 10 12 — 53
MADISON — Logan Crane 9, Tyson Lerwill 4, Rhett Hathaway 3, Riley Sutton 2, Braxton Pierce 1, Taden King 31, Eli Randall 11.
SKY VIEW — Carlsen 8, Neal 5, Saxton 2, Penrose 4, Larsen 2, J. Schumann 13, Howell 6, B. Schumann 4, Hall 9.