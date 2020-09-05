At Blackfoot, Thunder Ridge's girls soccer team scored early and often en route to a 3-1 win over Blackfoot, which dropped to 0-6 on the season.
The Titans (2-2-1) enjoyed a second-minute goal from senior Brinly Judy, who scored from distance. In the 15th minute, Blackfoot tied the game after Thunder Ridge goalkeeper Caijsa Benson mishandled a shot from Blackfoot's Magali Garcia.
Thunder Ridge's Sophie Mangum was fouled later in the half and scored on a free kick, catching the Blackfoot defense and goalkeeper off guard. The Titans' Willow Hurley closed the scoring in the 35th minute, connecting on a ball deflected to her by the Blackfoot defender.
Blackfoot hosts Hillcrest on Wednesday, while Thunder Ridge visits Rigby on Tuesday.
Scores
Boys soccer
Thunder Ridge 1, Blackfoot 0. Thunder Ridge (4-1) will host Rigby on Tuesday. Blackfoot (4-1) will visit Hillcrest on Wednesday.
Cross Country
Cardinal Classic
Boys 5k
Teams: 1. Idaho Falls 42, 2. Madison 79, 3. Pocatello 93, 4. Preston 101, 5. Thunder Ridge 192, 6. Blackfoot 207, 7. Soda Springs 236, 8. Highland 251, 9. Logan 251, 10. Mountain Home 299, 11. Valley 299, 13. Skyline, 14. Canyon Ridge 364, 15. Snake River 395, 16. Teton 417, 17. Gooding 453, 18. Shelley 478, 19. Hillcrest 515, 20. South Fremont 570
Individuals: 1. Zac Bright (Idaho Falls) 16:26.12, 2. Will Dixon (Madison) 16:28.01, 3. Mitchell Athay (Idaho Falls) 16:39.81, 4. Shane Gard (Pocatello) 16:40.20, 5. Luke Athay (Idaho Falls) 17:03.21, 6. Jared Harden (Highland) 17:11.61, 7. Ryan Stutz (Madison) 17:13.79, 8. Sam Jeppsen (Preston) 17:17.05, 9. Brevin Vaughan (Pocatello) 17:20.70, 10. Ryker Holtzen (Canyon Ridge) 17:21.43, 11. Daniel Godfrey (Madison) 17:25.28, 12. Garrett Hale (Preston) 17:26.01, 13. Richard Stewart (Idaho Falls) 17:27.94, 14. Sunny Gunn (Pocatello) 17:28.12, 15. Seth Bingham (Thunder Ridge) 17:29.36, 16. Xander Thompson (Century) 17:29.83, 17. Garrett Christensen (Valley) 17:31.84, 18. Eli Gregory (Blackfoot) 17:36.84, 19. Edison Leffler (Preston) 17:40.37, 20. Porter Elison (Idaho Falls), 17:41.34.
Girls 5k
Teams: 1. Pocatello 71, 2. Skyline 82, 3. Preston 116, 4. Madison 143, 5. Bear Lake 168, 6. Idaho Falls 182, 7. Thunder Ridge 188, 8. Blackfoot 211, 9. Mountain Home 222, 10. Soda Springs 224, 11. Highland 230, 12. Snake River 327, 13. Teton 337, 14. South Fremont 347, 15. Century 350, 16. Rockland 370, 17. Logan 461, 18. Canyon Ridge 476, 19. Hillcrest 577
Individuals: 1. Jessica Duran (Wendell) 20:20.68, 2. Raegan Hart (Skyline) 20:41.52, 3. Nelah Roberts (Skyline) 20:44.93, 4. Bailey Bird (Pocatello) 20:50.29, 5. Hailey Thueson (Thunder Ridge) 21:06.78, 6. Hailey Renzello (Pocatello) 21:11.07, 7. Andie Bell (Preston) 21:21.76, 8. Rebekah Kinghorn (Madison) 21:22.09, 9. McKinley Scott (Preston) 21:25.03, 10. Allison Lemons (Idaho Falls) 21:25.51, 11. Elise Kelsey (Bear Lake) 21:31.32. 12. Ava Patterson (Century) 21:32.10, 13. Jessica Moss (Thunder Ridge) 21:48.17, 14. Jennalee Lewis (Idaho Falls) 21:50.26, 15. Sulette Ferreyra (Pocatello) 21:50.70, 16. Courtney Earl (Thunder Ridge) 21:55.96, 17. Charlize Lawson (Mountain Home) 21:59.85, 18. Sariah Harrison (Skyline) 21:59.99, 19. Julia Gilbert (Mountain Home) 22:14.58, 20. Aleece Kirkham (Pocatello) 22:19.42.