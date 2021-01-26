At Thunder Ridge, the Titans' girls basketball team wrapped up its conference slate with a 47-30 win over Highland.
Thunder Ridge actually got out to a slow start, dropping a 6-3 first quarter, but it slowed Highland's offense, stretching its lead as the game went on.
Lauren Davenport tallied 18 points and Kennedy Stenquist added 10 for the Titans (16-3, 6-2), who won the third quarter 19-8.
With the win, Thunder Ridge secures the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for the 5A District 5-6 tournament, playing the winner of Madison and Highland in the second round.
The Titans will complete their regular-season schedule with a home matchup with Bonneville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
THUNDER RIDGE 47, HIGHLAND 30
Highland 6 5 8 11 — 30
Thunder Ridge 3 10 19 15 — 47
HIGHLAND — Richards 1, Agado 2, Saydree Bell 14, Tracy 1, Tambree Bell 2, Maughen 6, Thayne 4.
THUNDER RIDGE — Aspen Caldwell 6, Kennedy Stenquist 10, Sierra John 2, Marley Spencer 4, Trista Hoffman 1, Lauren Davenport 18, Paige Clark 6.
HILLCREST 61, IDAHO FALLS 52: At Idaho Falls, Macy Larsen turned in a gaudy scoring outing in a win over the Tigers.
Larsen posted 41 points on six triples for the Knights, racking up 17 points in the fourth quarter alone, which helped push the visitors to the win.
That proved crucial, because Idaho Falls rallied for 24 points in the fourth frame, but that wasn't enough to make up for its slow start.
For her part, Kennedy Robertson totaled 24 points for the Tigers, who lost 25 turnovers in the loss.
Hillcrest (8-11, 4-4) will wrap up its regular season schedule Thursday at home against Shelley.
Idaho Falls (3-16, 0-8) will host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, its regular-season finale.
HILLCREST 61, IDAHO FALLS 52
Hillcrest 15 10 17 19 — 61
Idaho Falls 6 16 6 24 — 51
HILLCREST — Quinleigh Kesler 7, Brooke Cook 2, Nyah Lugo 6, Macy Larsen 41, Aspen Cook 5.
IDAHO FALLS — Abbey Corgatelli 3, Calyn Wood 2, Kennedy Robertson 24, Macy Cordon 12, Aubrey Duffin 1, Megan Hurst 10.
RIGBY 47, MADISON 39: At Rexburg, the Trojans, ranked second in the state’s coaches' poll, downed the Bobcats for the second time this season.
“Rigby’s just a really good team,” Madison coach Traci Peterson said. “They’re ranked high in the state. They only have a couple of losses. They have a couple of really good kids and they’re just deep.”
Despite the outcome, Peterson was happy with the effort.
Madison celebrated seniors Blaire Gordon, Tori Gillette, Sidney Parker and McKell Parkinson in their final home game of the regular season.
Rigby (17-2, 8-0) concludes the regular season Thursday at Skyline. Madison(10-10, 2-5) is at Idaho Falls on Thursday.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
RIGBY 47, MADISON 39
Rigby 17 6 16 8 — 47
Madison 11 8 10 10 — 39
RIGBY — Naomi Nunez 2, Tylie Jones 15, Camryn Williams 3, Kambree Barber 1, Hadley Good 3, Brooke Donnelly 13, Anastasia Kennedy 2, Brooklyn Youngstrom 8.
MADISON — Whitney Mackenzie 3, Tori Gillete 8, Charli Cook 3, Grace Dow 6, Sid Parker 13, McKell Parkinson 6.
Scores
Girls basketball
Snake River 37, South Fremont 28
Boys basketball
Teton 53, Ririe 40
South Fremont 71, West Jefferson 61