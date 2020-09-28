At Thunder Ridge, the Thunder Ridge girls soccer team celebrated senior night with a 1-1 draw Monday against Rigby.
Sophie Magnum returned from injury and scored for Thunder Ridge in the 20th minute.
Rigby converted a penalty kick in the 38th minute to knot the game, which is the way the game ended after a scoreless second half.
Thunder Ridge (36-2, 1-5-1) is at Skyline on Thursday. Rigby (3-6-2, 1-4-1) plays Idaho Falls at the I.F. Soccer Complex on Thursday.
BONNEVILLE 6, SHELLEY 0: At Shelley, Kylie Coles scored two goals and Ali Ellsworth added a goal and two assists for the Bees in a shutout of the Russets.
Bonneville hosts Blackfoot on Thursday. Shelley hosts Hillcrest on Thursday.
Brooklyn Pett had a goal and assist.
Volleyball
WATERSPRINGS 3, ROCKLAND 0: At Watersprings, the Warriors returned to the court after being quarantined for 10 days and had little trouble with Rockland on the way to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 win.
Sarena Rios and Riley Winkleman each had nine kills and freshman Kaitlyn Syverson recorded eight aces as the Warriors improved to 7-1, 7-0 in the Rocky Mountain Conference.
Scores
Boys soccer
Sugar-Salem 3, Marsh Valley 1